Has The Block winner been leaked?! Auctioneer drops major hint

As The Block 2026 contestants prepare their homes for the show’s auction, the winner might have already been leaked.

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At the time of publication, the auction date hasn’t been confirmed, but Domain has revealed the reserve will be between $3.6 million and $3.9 million.

All five Mount Eliza properties will go under the hammer in a matter of weeks, with Lisa and Rosco’s auctioneer, Mark Nunn, exclusively telling New Idea they’re optimistic about the house selling.

“There’s certainly local buyers as well that are showing interest from an owner or occupier point of view, too,” he explains to us. “So, we’re actually getting a bit of a mix of an investment and an occupier.”

Mark Nunn says Lisa and Rosco’s kitchen has had positive feedback from interested buyers. (Credit: Channel Nine)

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While he acknowledges the challenges in the real estate market, he says there are many “aspirational buyers”, expressing interest, such as those looking for a second or third home or looking to lease it out as an Airbnb.

Throughout the competition, Lisa and Rosco, who are the parents to Lando, and are expecting another boy, have impressed the judges with their styling choices and the functionality of their home.

Shaynna Blaze, Marty Fox and Darren Palmer particularly loved their kitchen and its darker tones, which Mark says other buyers have also expressed interest in.

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“So, all the other houses have gone for a light kitchen. Lisa and Rosco went for a nice, really luxurious walnut kitchen. So, I think that’s been getting a lot of good feedback,” he shares with New Idea.

We will have to wait and see if Lisa and Rosco win The Block 2026. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“The way their kitchen gets flows into their living space and then adds onto their fresco to capture the ultimate multi-million dollar view. It’s just been really well thought out, so the feedback’s been really good, really positive, so we’re feeling good about it.”

During the show, fans also shared positive feedback about the couple’s home during the Domain Buyers Jury Challenge. In the end, Lisa and Rosco came second with 23 per cent, behind Adam and Jolene with 29 per cent.

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However, this doesn’t mean they’re out of the race. The Block 2025 stars Britt and Taz came third with 21 per cent of the votes, but they ended up winning the competition.