“She’s ready to talk”: The Block’s Jolene reaches breaking point as feuds erupt

As the final weeks of the competition approach, stress is building for the Blockheads.

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But it seems that things have bubbled over, especially for Jolene – as the outspoken contestant finds herself at the centre of several enormous feuds in the space of just one emotional week on The Block.

New Idea understands tensions inside the show’s Mount Eliza compound have reached breaking point as Jolene takes on novice builder Wyatt after catching him snooping around, and an especially fiery confrontation with Tayla, in the middle of a Freedom Furniture shop.

Jolene wants to do the charity homes justice. (Credit: Media Mode)

“The pressure of the show caused everything to buckle,” confirms our source.

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“Jolene says it as she sees it, and after weeks of biting her tongue, she is ready to talk,” our source says.

The dramatic shift will put Jolene front and centre of the action as the competition approaches its finale, with the pressures of dwindling budgets, unfinished homes and grudges finally boiling over.

As emotions frayed, producers reportedly called on 2025 Block contestant Alicia Aplin behind the scenes.

“Alicia became a real lifeline for Jolene,” our source reveals, adding that “she understands what it’s like to be an outspoken woman on The Block and how quickly you can be painted as the villain for saying what everyone else is thinking.”

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Alicia was at the centre of a lot of conflict last season. (Credit: Nine)

The pair are said to have plenty in common: Neither is afraid of having an opinion, calling out behaviour they believe is unfair or confronting another contestant directly.

“Like Alicia, Jolene will have it out, clear the air and move on. But that doesn’t make them villains,” the insider says.

This all takes place during a very busy charity challenge week, in which teams additionally renovate apartments used as crisis refuge housing for the Mornington Community Support Centre – the only crisis accommodation on the whole of the peninsula.

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House 1 is particularly passionate about the challenge – and an emotional Jolene says if she and Adam were to win any money from it, they would donate it back to the charity.

But the escalating tensions have also created a major headache behind the scenes.

Jolene wasn’t impressed by Wyatt’s snooping. (Credit: Media Mode)

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With several relationships between the contestants now believed to be at rock bottom, producers are reportedly concerned about how they will convince everyone to return and sit together when auction day arrives.

“There has been so much bad blood that getting the entire cast back into the same room is becoming a genuine worry,” the insider adds.

“The houses may be close to completion, but some of these relationships could be beyond repair.”

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