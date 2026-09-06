Blockhead Tayla ruffles feathers by reportedly inviting guests into the sharehouse – multiple times!

There’s plenty of chaos on the worksite in Mount Eliza, but New Idea hears some of the biggest drama on The Block reportedly took place inside the contestants’ shared accommodation!

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Sources have exclusively revealed House 5 contestant Tayla, 32, ruffled feathers by regularly inviting guests back to the property – leaving some contestants feeling like they didn’t know who they might run into in their own ‘home’.

While visitors are not specifically forbidden during filming, we hear Tayla’s revolving door of new faces left some of the cast feeling as though their temporary home had been turned into a bit of a party pad.

The Block 2026 star tayla has reportedly ruffled feathers. (Credit: Media Mode)

“Tayla is social, outgoing and likes to enjoy herself, but not everyone enjoyed it as much as she did,” an insider exclusively tells New Idea.

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“Other contestants occasionally had family members or close friends visit, but generally speaking, they kept to themselves as they were keen to rest after a hard day’s work on site.”

Instead of somewhere they could switch off and escape the pressure of their build, sources allege late-night arrivals and noise thanks to Tayla’s guests left the other contestants feeling rather disgruntled and moody the following morning.

Rick wanted to protect Tayla from gossip. (Credit. Media Mode)

“It started to feel like a genuine share house,” the insider says. “People were being kept awake, wondering who had been invited over and quietly complaining to one another the next day.”

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Although Tayla’s social life certainly attracted attention around Mount Eliza, “Tayla was not aware that others in the house were not on board,” the source claims.

“She was having fun and living her life, but the others felt that there needed to be some boundaries.”

The situation was said to be particularly difficult for her father and teammate, Rick, 63, who felt awkward about some of the chatter.

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“Rick loves his daughter and would always defend her, but he struggled with the attention her social life attracted,” says the insider.

“He was already dealing with the enormous pressure of the competition, especially after his hospital visit, and didn’t want to hear people gossiping about Tayla or complaining about what was happening back at the digs they shared.”

Tayla’s castmates were hesitant to confront her. (Credit: Media Mode)

Despite the grumbling, Tayla’s castmates ultimately did not confront her about the situation, because they were wanting to avoid any unnecessary arguments on The Block set.

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It wasn’t the only drama for Tayla, who we’re told causes more shock waves onsite, making bold choices without her father there.

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