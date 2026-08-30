Scotty Cam and Foreman Keith’s bitter The Block feud exposed

NEED TO KNOW The Block‘s Foreman Dan is set to go on paternity leave , sparking speculation ex-Foreman Keith could return .

is set to go on , sparking speculation . Insiders say that’s unlikely as there may be tension between Keith and host Scott Cam .

as there may be . A source claims the two “butted heads” on set , with Keith reportedly feeling Scotty had gotten “too big for his boots”.

, with Keith reportedly feeling Scotty had gotten Source says Scotty wasn’t upset when Keith left the show.

the show. Keith stepped back from the full-time role in 2024 to spend more time with his family and focus on his own business.

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With Foreman Dan Reilly about to go on paternity leave from The Block, one might think that his predecessor, Foreman Keith Schleiger, would be tapped to return to fill his boots.

But New Idea’s on-set sources warn fans shouldn’t go holding their breath…

While Keith still follows host Scott Cam on Instagram, Scotty doesn’t follow him back, despite having worked together for years.

It has some believing that there is residual bad blood in Camp Cam!

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Keith left The Block to focus on his family and business. (Credit: Nine)

“Scotty and Keith butted heads quite a bit on set,” dishes our source.

“They never really saw eye to eye … towards the end [of his time on The Block], Keith thought Scotty was getting too big for his boots. When Keith left, Scotty wasn’t exactly crying in the corner. He was glad to see the back of him.”

It seems the apparent feud may have extended to other members of The Block family, too.

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Judges Shaynna Blaze and Darren Palmer don’t follow Keith back on Instagram either.

Scotty has made his apparent feelings clear. (Credit: Media Mode)

“They are Team Scotty all the way. If there was some kind of fall out, you can bet your bottom dollar the judges sided with Scotty,” our source says.

Foreman Keith was a long-time fan favourite.

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Never afraid to confront the contestants, the skilled carpenter and builder’s forthrightness made him both beloved and respected.

After 16 seasons, in May 2024, Channel Nine confirmed Keith would no longer be a full-time cast member in that year’s Phillip Island season.

Keith told nine.com.au that he decided to hang up his Foreman hat vto spend more time with his daughters, Ebony, then 14, and Jasmin, then 11, and to launch his business.

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His right-hand man, Dan, was tapped to take his place.

Dan and wife Dani welcomed son Fletcher during filming this year. (Credit: Instagram)

Keith further explained that he was unable to commute to Phillip Island from his Melbourne home for the duration of filming.

“I couldn’t see a way of seeing my children more than once a week or something like that,” he said.

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“I would have to live down there. That was always going to be very hard and it just didn’t feel it was the right thing to do at the time – I don’t really want to spend three months without them.”

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