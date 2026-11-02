“You barely get them in a room together”: The “rift” that tore Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little apart

Their flirty banter has fuelled romance rumours over the years, but behind the scenes, Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little’s once-close friendship is said to have dramatically fallen apart.

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There are rumours a “rift” spelt the end of their decade-long radio show, revealing Carrie, 45, and Tommy, 41, felt they could no longer generate the same chemistry.

“Carrie and Tommy are not speaking,” an insider claimed.

One source claims that a feud has divided Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little. (Credit: Backgrid)

“It seems so serious, you barely get them in a room together if the mics aren’t on.”

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The pair shocked their dedicated listeners on October 21, when they revealed that were walking away from the Carrie and Tommy Show after 10 years.

“I’ve loved every minute of doing the show,” Carrie tearfully said on air when they made the announcement.

“It’s not every day you get to have a laugh and call it a job. You have brought us so much joy every day. The show has brought us so much joy in our lives. We’ve talked about things on this show that is real-life tough stuff, and we hope we’ve had some small impact on your life in some small way.”

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Tommy also said it was “really sad” to leave the show.

“I feel very grateful and lucky to have the opportunity to have an amazing job,” he continued.

“We’ve had an amazing job to do. I honestly truly love this job. I will miss our beautiful callers, and the people we work with are the best. We have had the best team in radio. Bickers, thank you.”

Carrie and Tommy ended their show after 10 years on air. (Credit: The Hit Network)

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Fast forward to one day later when their replacements were confirmed at the 2027 Upfronts for Seven Media Group.

Triple M’s Lu & Jarch, Luisa Dal Din and Jack Archdale are replacing the duo in the radio drive time slot.

Carrie and Tommy are expected to hang up their headphones at the end of the year.

Neither of them have announced their plans after the show wraps up, but Carrie has been rumoured to be replacing Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw in the Australian Radio Network’s national Drive slot. The radio duo confirmed they are leaving the ARN at the end of 2026.

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