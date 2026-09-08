“Terrifying”: Kyle Sandilands shares a confronting update about his aneurysm

Kyle Sandilands has made a heartbreaking admission, revealing that his brain aneurysm has grown.

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The shock jock first announced the news last year while hosting The Kyle and Jackie O Show, and has since shared updates with concerned fans.

A brain aneurysm is a bulge in a brain artery, and if it leaks or bursts, it can be life-threatening. It’s caused by a weak spot in the artery wall.

According to Health Direct, two in 100 people have a brain aneurysm, and many do not realise they have one. It said there are usually no symptoms, but sometimes include headaches and vision changes if it becomes very large.

Now, he has shared a harrowing update after a doctor’s visit.

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Kyle Sandilands has shared a harrowing update about his brain aneurysm with fans, (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Well, it’s grown a little bit, which isn’t great news,” he said after the appointment on Building The Show, which is on his Kyle Sandilands Live platform.

Previously, he said that it’s located behind his right eye, and the position makes it too difficult to operate. He explained that his doctor advised him to leave it and monitor it, as an operation could risk a stroke.

Once he was at his studio desk, he shared more details.

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“So I come out of the doctor’s office, and unfortunately the aneurysm has gotten bigger, 1mm bigger,” he said.

“Which seems small, but I didn’t want to get that, that wasn’t the thing I wanted to hear. I was hoping – and in my mind – I thought, ‘I’ve got this, I’m gonna make it smaller,’ but it was bigger.

“Not big enough yet for them to operate, but not a good sign moving forward.”

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He then went on to admit, “that is terrifying to me”.

While it has grown, the former Australian Idol judge explained that his doctor still didn’t want to operate.

Kyle Sandilands exclusively spoke with New Idea about his health, and what it means for his family. (Credit: Instagram)

“A life of bad choices has probably led me here,” he shared on air.

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“I’m full of regret. I do not want to die and I do not want to be carved up.”

This sentiment is also something he spoke about with New Idea, explaining that his wife, Tegan Kynaston, and son, Otto, are at the forefront of his mind.

“I’ve got a young wife and a three-year-old son at home, so there’s no more disappearing with friends to party for three days straight,” he told us.

Before this, he also revealed that another aneurysm was found in his chest, which is also not operable.

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“It’s not small, and smaller ones than the one that I’ve got have bled out and had problems, but it’s not really the s**t we need to get in there right now, so I plough on,” he previously said.

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