Kyle Sandilands makes barbed comments about his future to contestants on Australian Idol

Just before his termination with the ARN was announced, Kyle Sandilands raised eyebrows with his telling comments during the first Australian Idol live show.

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Following an extended absence from the show, the shock jock returned in recent weeks.

During the live show on March 17, Kyle made several obvious comments about his radio career.

That day also marked the final day of his two-week suspension by the ARN.

At the start of the show, when asked by Ricki-Lee how he felt about the show, he explained why he wore his suit.

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“I’m also dressed like this because I have a job interview with Lowes after the show,” he said.

Kyle Sandilands alluded to his radio fallout during Australian Idol. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“The radio guys… once you’re out of radio, you have to sell socks at Lowes.”

That was the tip of the iceberg, with him then referencing his radio show, which was censored before it was pulled from the airwaves on March 3.

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“Live, hey? Like live? With censors live?” he asked, in reference to the Kyle & Jackie O Show.

“No, not like your live,” host Ricki-Lee Coulter quipped, with Kyle adding that he would be on his “best behaviour”.

But that wasn’t all.

Following Harry Lamb’s performance after he found out he was in the bottom two and up for elimination, the Australian Idol judge gave him some pointed advice, whilst alluding to his then-uncertain future.

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While he praised him for his talents and looks, Kyle told Harry he needed to overcome his stage fright.

“It’s like as if you think, any second, you’re gonna implode,” he explained to the 26-year-old barber. “But you’ve got everything that takes, you’ve just got to get rid of those nerves.

“So wherever you go, tonight, whether you stay or go, at the end of the day, if you do this for a living, just make sure you’ve got an iron-clad contract, my friend, because that’s all that falls down to,” he continued, which made Harry laugh.

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“Nothing else matters,” Kyle added, before Marcia Hines chimed in with, “You had to throw that in, right?”, with Kyle replying that he did.

Kyle stunned the hosts and contestants during the first live show. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Speaking from experience there, Kyle, I like it,” Ricki-Lee added.

He also made a telling remark when model Sophie Poidevin was eliminated from the competition.

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“Best of luck, when you’ve got a song, let me know, and I’ll play it… at home on my own,” he said, which was met with laughter and a shove from Marcia.

“It’s not my fault, it’s not my fault!” he insisted.

You can keep watching Australian Idol on Channel Seven and 7plus every Sunday at 7pm, and Mondays and Tuesdays at 7.30pm.

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