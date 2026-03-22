Kyle Sandilands launches legal action against the ARN after shock axing

NEED TO KNOW Kyle Sandilands has filed a legal challenge against the ARN and its subsidiary, Commonwealth Broadcasting Corporation , following the termination of his $100 million contract.

and its subsidiary, , following the His lawyers filed the proceedings on March 20 , two days after the radio shock jock issued a statement saying he did not accept his axing.

, two days after the radio shock jock issued a statement saying he did not accept his axing. The ARN has disputed his claims and intends to defend its stance in court.

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Kyle Sandilands has filed a legal challenge against the ARN after his $100 million contract was terminated.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, his lawyers filed the proceedings in the Federal Court on March 20, against the ARN and its subsidiary, Commonwealth Broadcasting Corporation.

The document said that “The termination was unconscionable under the Australian Consumer Law”.

“The applicants seek an order for specific performance of two contracts, payment of whatever amounts are due and payable under the contracts at the time of judgment, and damages,” it also said.

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His filing came two days after he claimed that he did not accept the termination, and alleged that their decision was “invalid”.

Kyle has launched legal action after his contract with Jackie O Henderson fell apart. (Credit: Facebook)

The shock jock was under a two-week suspension after the ARN claimed he was in breach of his contract, after co-host Jackie O Henderson said she could no longer work with him.

It also said that the ARN, which owns the KIIS Network, disputes these claims and intends to defend its decision in court.

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The radio duo were initially contracted to pocket $10 million each over a 10-year period, which was valid until 2034.

“In the two weeks since, I’ve done everything ARN asked. I said, put me back on air. I’ll work with Jackie. I’ll work with someone else. Whatever you need. Every single time – ‘no.,” he said in his statement released on March 18, after the news of his axing broke.

“They weren’t interested. They didn’t want to fix this. They thought they saw a chance to get out of the contract they signed with me a year ago, and they ran with it.

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“ARN knew exactly what they were getting when they signed my deal. They’ve worked with me for over a decade.”

“They knew how I work, they knew the show, and they were happy to pay for it — because I delivered number one ratings. Year after year. Hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for their business.”

The Australian Idol judge claimed that he was unfairly let go. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I held up my end. I always have.”

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In his statement, he also claimed that the entertainment company “hasn’t honoured the contract”.

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) was notified of the development by the ARN on March 23, and said the documents were filed after the market closed that week.

“Given the early stage of the matter, ARN is unable to reliably estimate the outcome or any potential financial impact,” it said.

Since the Kyle & Jackie O Show was abruptly pulled from the airwaves, Kyle also put his Glenorie mansion up for sale for $5.9 million.

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