Every survivalist that’s tapped out or been forced to leave Alone Australia 2026

Going into Alone, Misty knew she had a challenge ahead of herself, but was determined to see how much she could push herself.

Throughout her time in the Arctic Circle, she reflected on her past. She spoke about taking drugs for the first time as a teen, and how nature helped her become clean.

She also touched on previously being homeless, and at 29, having a roof over her head for the first time.

The adventure tour guide tells New Idea that before she entered Finland, she wrote herself a $250,000 cheque to manifest her being the last one standing.

But that all changed when she saw a herd of reindeer, which made her reflect on the loved ones she left behind at home.

“I tried to track them and couldn’t find them again,” she says about her encounter.

“When they returned, I was sitting in that mental suffering of ‘Do I stay or do I go?’ My whole life I’ve tried to find meaning in things and answers from nature; this felt like the answer I needed. That I don’t need to do this alone, that I need to return to my people.”

The emotional toll is then what led her to tap out after seven days.

Even though she left earlier than expected, she tells us that she’s proud of what she achieved.

“I have to honour the person out there who decided to tap out, because she isn’t the person at home with a belly full of food surrounded by loved ones making the decision,” she explains.

Due to past experiences, she tells us she was worried that she wouldn’t have support because she left earlier than expected.

But that wasn’t the case.

“The love has poured in like floodgates bursting,” she continues.

And returning also marked another major turning point for her.

“Since returning home, I have found the courage to actually leave a place for the first time and build a home. Getting the keys and walking in the door was such an emotional experience,” she explains. “For the first time in a very long time, home feels safe and secure.”

Despite not winning, she’s still determined to create a sanctuary where troubled youth can access support.

In the meantime, she says she’s been invited to speak with Year 12 students about her life, which has been a rewarding experience.

“A few have already given me the opportunity to feel like the person I needed when I was 15,” she tells us.