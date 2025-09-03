SBS confirms Alone Australia will return for fourth season in 2026

Alone Australia soared to success when its first group of survivalists battled the forces of nature back in 2023.

Advertisement

The third series debuted on SBS in March, but fans were left in suspense over whether it would be renewed.

However, the wait is finally over, and SBS confirmed on September 3 that Alone Australia will be returning for a fourth season in 2026.

The contestants of Alone Australia season two. (Credit: SBS)

A cast of 10 new Australians will push themselves to the limits after being dropped in the wilderness.

Advertisement

Hoping to win $250,000, they will be cut off from the outside world with nothing but the bare essentials and their survival skills to rely on.

The fourth series will be filmed in the Arctic Circle as it looks set to be a very gruelling challenge for the group of hardy contestants.

SBS described the filming location as the “land of midnight sun,” and it is shaping up to be like nothing ever seen before.

Though the official start date has not yet been confirmed, it will air between July and September 2026.

Advertisement

It will air after the FIFA World Cup in June and the Tour de France at the start of July so as not to clash with the global events.

The third series saw the contestants battle it out in the Tasmanian wilderness, with the winner lasting 76 days.

Professional trapper Shay Williamson, from New Zealand, was ultimately crowned the winner after outlasting his nine competitors.

Shay Williamson won the third series of Alone Australia. (Credit: SBS/Narelle Portanier)

Advertisement

He followed in the footsteps of 2024 winner Krzysztof Wojtkowski, who lasted 64 days. Gina Chick won in 2023 after 67 days in the wild.

Shay was surprised by his wife upon his victory and described it as a very emotional moment.

“Seeing her was a relief… hard to describe, it was a pretty glorious moment,” he told New Idea at the time.

During his time in the wild, he lost weight and his mental health suffered, but he insisted it was worth it for the winning funds.

Advertisement

“$250,000 is life-changing for our family,” he said in Tasmania upon his victory. “It took 76 days, but I did it, now I get to go home.”