  •  
Advertisement
Home ENTERTAINMENT TV

SBS confirms Alone Australia will return for fourth season in 2026

Here's everything you need to know!
kate dennett
Loading the player...

Alone Australia soared to success when its first group of survivalists battled the forces of nature back in 2023.

Advertisement

The third series debuted on SBS in March, but fans were left in suspense over whether it would be renewed.

However, the wait is finally over, and SBS confirmed on September 3 that Alone Australia will be returning for a fourth season in 2026.

Alone Australia
The contestants of Alone Australia season two. (Credit: SBS)

A cast of 10 new Australians will push themselves to the limits after being dropped in the wilderness.

Advertisement

Hoping to win $250,000, they will be cut off from the outside world with nothing but the bare essentials and their survival skills to rely on.

The fourth series will be filmed in the Arctic Circle as it looks set to be a very gruelling challenge for the group of hardy contestants.

SBS described the filming location as the “land of midnight sun,” and it is shaping up to be like nothing ever seen before.

Though the official start date has not yet been confirmed, it will air between July and September 2026.

Advertisement

It will air after the FIFA World Cup in June and the Tour de France at the start of July so as not to clash with the global events.

The third series saw the contestants battle it out in the Tasmanian wilderness, with the winner lasting 76 days.

Professional trapper Shay Williamson, from New Zealand, was ultimately crowned the winner after outlasting his nine competitors.

Shay Williamson Alone Australia
Shay Williamson won the third series of Alone Australia. (Credit: SBS/Narelle Portanier)
Advertisement

He followed in the footsteps of 2024 winner Krzysztof Wojtkowski, who lasted 64 days. Gina Chick won in 2023 after 67 days in the wild.

Shay was surprised by his wife upon his victory and described it as a very emotional moment.

“Seeing her was a relief… hard to describe, it was a pretty glorious moment,” he told New Idea at the time.

During his time in the wild, he lost weight and his mental health suffered, but he insisted it was worth it for the winning funds.

Advertisement

“$250,000 is life-changing for our family,” he said in Tasmania upon his victory. “It took 76 days, but I did it, now I get to go home.”

kate dennett
Kate Dennett Senior Content Producer

Kate is the Senior Content Producer for New Idea, where she is responsible for writing online content across entertainment and TV. Kate has more than six years’ experience writing for global news platforms, having previously worked at the Daily Mail, first as a Trainee Reporter before being promoted to Senior Showbiz Reporter. After specialising in TV and entertainment reporting, Kate worked in the Daily Mail’s Sydney offices for a year, where she fostered a passion for Australian media. Kate briefly moved back to London before returning to Sydney, where she joined Are Media. Kate enjoys writing about celebrities, reality TV, film, music, and more.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement