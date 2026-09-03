My Kitchen Rules 2026: Meet the contestants bringing the heat

My Kitchen Rules will be back in 2026, and we finally have some news about the new teams.

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Channel Seven has unveiled the very first team that will be putting their talents to the test in a bid to win the $100,000 prize pot.

A whole new batch of home cooks will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of 2025 winners Justin and Will, but only one team will take the crown.

While a launch date has not been revealed, it will likely air in September 2026, if last season is anything to go by.

So, who will be battling it out on this year’s series?

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Scroll down to meet all the contestants that have been unveiled so far.

My Kitchen Rules 2026: Meet the teams

(Credits: Channel Seven) Jane and Shane Blue Mountains, NSW When it comes to cooking, food stylist Jane and builder Shane make sure their food is “vibrant, passionate and packed with flavour”. The married couple, who call the Blue Mountains home, are ready to make their mark on the cooking competition with their bold flavours and sophisticated presentation. We’ve already seen some teasers of the pair, and it looks like Jane is going to raise some eyebrows. She says she’s “more of a taster than an eater”, and doesn’t hold back with her opinions. She’s confident and believes she can replicate anything. Her husband, on the other hand, sees himself as the calm to Jane’s storm. The former hairdresser-turned-builder knows when to step in or step aside to let his wife shine. Advertisement (Credit: Channel Seven) Angus and Simon South Australia Best friends Angus and Simon are bringing their wicked sense of humour to MKR 2026. They’re confident that their aptly named restaurant, Last Orders, will triumph over their rivals. “The only thing we’re burying is the competition,” Angus jokes. Angus and Simon have been friends for 11 years while working in a pub, and have bonded over their love of food. Chalk and cheese in the kitchen, they’re convinced their differing styles will be the recipe for their success.

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