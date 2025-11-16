My Kitchen Rules: Justin and Will are crowned the 2025 winners!

Justin and Will have been crowned the 2025 winners of My Kitchen Rules.

They faced off against Maria and Bailey in a tense showdown on Sunday, November 16, and ultimately beat their rivals to the crown.

It was a nail-biting race against the clock in the grand final as the teams had to present four courses for judges Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge.

After countless cheers and tears in the kitchen, it was Justin and Will who took home the $100,000 cash prize.

“This is the closest grand final I can remember,” Manu declared, ahead of revealing the results.

Justin and Will have been crowned the 2025 winners of My Kitchen Rules. (Credit: Channel Seven)

And it certainly was, as it came down to the final few points to determine who would be the 2025 winner, with Justin and Will winning by just one point overall.

The best friends nabbed 73 out of 80 points overall, while Maria and Bailey narrowly missed out with 72 points.

“We’ve made ourselves proud, we’ve made our kids proud, that’s just amazing,” Will emotionally said upon their win.

The duo declared that the win made the four months they spent away from their families “worth it” as they broke down in tears.

They wowed the judges with their mouth-watering four courses, starting with ham and Gruyère croquettes for the canapés round.

They then served pickled kingfish for their fish course, followed by braised beef short ribs for the meat course.

The best friends then rounded off their banquet with Dubai chocolate eclairs for dessert.

Meanwhile, Maria and Bailey kicked off their feast with olive oil tartlets with taramasalata.

They followed that up with lobster and prawn ravioli and chicken ballotine for the fish and meat courses, respectively.

For dessert, Blondies Bakehouse owner Maria served up her speciality, red velvet and cream cheese cookies.

Maria and Bailey failed to take the crown, coming in second place. (Credit: Channel Seven)

The judges were blown away by their delicious dishes, but sadly, they didn’t manage to take home the winning title.

“All the tears, all the stress, it was all worth it,” Maria said after hearing the judges’ praise.

Maria had been hoping to win the $100,000 cash prize so she could open up the first store for her cookie business.

Though they missed out on the win, Maria and Bailey came in as runners-up during the final in an impressive feat.