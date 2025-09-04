The best recipes from My Kitchen Rules 2025

My Kitchen Rules never fails to impress with its gourmet meals and creative dishes every year.

This year, a whole new round of contestants is hoping to make their mark with their signature flavours.

While some meals have fallen flat, others have left judges Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge completely blown away.

And we’ve rounded up all the best recipes from this series so you can recreate them in your own home!

Michael and Rielli’s Raspberry Gel and Chocolate Mousse Dome. (Credit: Channel Seven) Raspberry Gel and Chocolate Mousse Dome Episode 3: Michael and Rielli Michael and Rielli had a mixed review of their Instant Restaurant, but won the judges over with their dessert. The couple scored a nine out of 10 from Colin and a perfect 10 from Manu for the dish. Reilli took the lead and perfected their Raspberry Gel and Chocolate Mousse Dome. “You could sell [this] in a French pastry shop, it was that beautiful,” Manu gushed. Ingredients 70g fresh raspberries

2 tsp icing sugar

2 tsp lemon juice

250g and 1 tbsp caster sugar

180mls water

6 gelatine leaves

120g plain flour

60g pure icing sugar

40g cocoa powder, sifted

20g hazelnut meal

100g cold butter, chopped

4 egg yolks

½ tsp vanilla extract

100g dark chocolate, melted (for brushing)

100ml thickened cream

100ml milk

120g dark chocolate, chopped

150g glucose

50g white chocolate

100g condensed milk

60g neutral glaze

Red food colouring, to tint

Freeze-dried raspberries and gold leaf, to decorate Method To make raspberry purée, blend or process all ingredients until smooth. To make simple syrup, stir sugar and the water in a small saucepan over medium heat until sugar dissolves. Simmer for 5 minutes or until slightly thickened. Cool. To make raspberry jelly, soak gelatine leaf in cold water until soft, then squeeze out excess water. Place raspberry purée and simple syrup in a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to 80C. Remove from heat and add gelatine. Stir until dissolved. Divide mixture among eight holes of a 3cm-wide half sphere silicone moulds. Freeze until firm. Once frozen, remove half spheres from mould. Heat a small frying pan until hot. Remove from heat. Place the flat surface of two spheres onto the pan for a few seconds to melt slightly. Stick together to form a whole sphere. Refreeze until firm. Meanwhile, to make chocolate hazelnut sablé, place the flour, icing sugar, cocoa powder and hazelnut meal into a small processor. Pulse to combine. Add butter and pulse to form coarse crumbs. Add egg yolks and vanilla extract and pulse until a dough forms. Shape into a disc and wrap in cling film. Refrigerate for 30 minutes or until firm. Preheat oven to 180C. Line an oven tray with baking paper. Roll out dough between two sheets of baking paper until about to 2.5mm thick. Cut out four 7cm round discs and place on prepared tray. Bake for 12 minutes or until firm. Cool on tray. Brush one side of the cooled discs with melted chocolate and allow to set. To make chocolate mousse, whip cream to soft peaks and refrigerate. Place chocolate in a bowl. Whisk egg yolks and sugar in a bowl until soft and creamy. Heat milk in a small saucepan until hot. Remove from heat and gradually whisk milk into egg yolk mixture. Return mixture to pan over low heat. Cook, stirring, until temperature reaches 82C on a candy thermometer. Strain over chocolate in bowl. Set aside for 2 minutes. Stir until chocolate is melted and mixture is combined. Cool to 35C. Fold in a quarter of the whipped cream. Fold in the remaining whipped cream. Divide mixture among four holes of a 7cm-wide half sphere silicone moulds. Push a raspberry jelly sphere into each one, just until it is immersed in the chocolate mousse. Freeze until firm. To make red mirror glaze, soak gelatine leaves in cold water until soft, then squeeze out excess water. Place the glucose, sugar and the 80ml water in small saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring to dissolve the sugar and until mixture reaches 103C. Remove from heat and add gelatine. Stir until melted and combined. Add chocolate, condensed milk and neutral glaze. Set aside for 2 minutes. Blend with a stick mixer until smooth. Stir in gelatine until melted and combined. Tint red with food colouring. Strain into a clean saucepan over low heat. Bring to 35C. Unmould frozen mousse domes and place on a wire rack over a tray. Pour over glaze to evenly coat each dome. Set aside for a 10 minutes to set. Place hazelnut sablé discs on serving plates and top with glazed mousse domes. Decorate with freeze-dried raspberries and gold leaf. Anne and Maree’s Chargrilled Octopus with Spanakorizo. (Credit: Seven) Chargrilled Octopus with Spanakorizo Episode 2: Anne and Maree Anne and Maree got the first 10 out of 10 score of the 2025 series for their Chargrilled Octopus with Spanakorizo. Colin awarded them the perfect score for their entrée, saying the octopus had the “perfect texture”. Though not another 10, Manu gave the dish a generous 9 out of 10 and described it as “delightful”. Ingredients 1.5kg octopus, cleaned, portioned

4 tbs salt

250ml red wine

2 red onions, peeled, halved

2 tsp black peppercorns

3 bay leaves

125ml lemon juice

125ml and 2 tbs olive oil

1 tbs dried oregano

4 garlic cloves, crushed

½ tsp flaked salt

1 leek, finely chopped

1 brown onion, finely chopped

100g medium grain rice

250ml chicken stock

1 tbs finely grated lemon zest

Extra olive oil, to drizzle Method Place octopus in a large bowl. Sprinkle over the salt and massage into octopus for 10 minutes. Rinse and drain. Place the wine, onions, salt, peppercorns and bay leaves in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add enough water so that octopus will be submerged once added. Bring to a boil. Slowly dip the tentacles in and out of the water three times (this will help them curl), then submerge completely. Reduce heat to low and simmer for about 45 minutes or until octopus is tender when pierced with a skewer. Meanwhile, to make marinade, combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Add boiled octopus pieces and toss to coat. Refrigerate, covered, for 30 minutes or up to 4 hours to marinate. To make spanakorizo, heat oil in medium saucepan over medium heat. Add leek and onion. Cook, stirring occasionally, until soft but not browned. Stir in rice, stock and lemon zest. Bring to a simmer. Cover and cook for 10 minutes or until rice is tender and stock has been absorbed, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and stir in spinach. Bring an oiled charcoal barbecue to medium heat. Cook octopus pieces, turning occasionally, for 2-3 minutes or until charred. Serve octopus with spanakorizo. Drizzle with olive oil. Justin and Will’s Red Duck Curry with Coconut Rice. (Credit: Channel Seven) Red Duck Curry with Coconut Rice Episode 1: Justin and Will Justin and Will were the first contestants of the 2025 series to cause a stir with their menu. But their best dish was their main meal – Red Duck Curry with Coconut Rice. Colin called it “near perfect” while Manu described it as “wonderful” as they both scored it a nine out of 10. Ingredients 4 duck breasts, skin lightly scored

360g jasmine rice, rinsed under cold water

800ml coconut milk

250ml water

½ tsp salt

Toasted shredded coconut, to garnish

4 dried chillies

1 stick lemongrass (white part only), chopped

1 tbs grated galangal

4 garlic cloves, peeled

1 tbs and 2 tsp fish sauce

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground cumin

2 tbs chopped coriander stems and roots

2 eschallots, chopped

1 tbs peanut oil

1 quantity Thai red curry paste

4cm piece fresh ginger, grated

250ml chicken stock

8 lime leaves, bruised

2 tsp white sugar

120g green beans, trimmed, halved

1 cup Thai basil leaves

12 fresh lychees, peeled, seed removed

Extra Thai basil leaves and sliced chilli, to garnish

Charred lime halves, to serve Method To make coconut rice, place rinsed rice in a bowl and cover in cold water. Set aside for 1 hour to soak. Meanwhile, to make curry paste, place chillies in a heatproof bowl. Cover with boiling water. Set aside for 15 minutes to soften. Drain and reserve 60ml of the soaking water. Place chillies, reserved soaking water and remaining curry paste ingredients in a processor. Process to form a fine paste. Preheat your oven to 200C. To continue with the rice, drain it well. Transfer to a 20cm cake pan. Place coconut milk, water and salt in a saucepan over low heat and bring to a simmer. Pour over rice and stir to combine. Cover with foil. Bake for 40 minutes. Remove from your oven and set aside for 10 minutes to steam and finish cooking. Remove foil and fluff with a fork. Sprinkle with toasted coconut to serve. Meanwhile, to make curry, heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the curry paste and ginger. Cook for 5 minutes or until aromatic and slightly darkened in colour. Add stock, coconut milk, lime leaves, sugar and fish sauce. Cover and bring to a simmer. Place duck in a large cold frying pan, skin side down. Place over a medium heat and cook until the skin is golden, crisp and fully rendered. Turn and cook for 1 minute. Transfer duck to an oven tray and roast for about 5 minutes or until cooked as desired. Set aside to rest, for 5 minutes. Slice thickly. Stir any juices from the rested duck into curry sauce. Add beans to curry sauce and simmer until tender. Stir in basil leaves and lychees. Serve curry and duck with rice and lime halves. Garnish with basil leaves and chilli.

