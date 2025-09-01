EXCLUSIVE: “It causes chaos”: My Kitchen Rules hosts dish on 2025 season

After 15 seasons of My Kitchen Rules for Manu Feildel and 10 for Colin Fassnidge, the duo have seen it all.

Or so they thought.

“This year, one of the contestants plates up the most controversial meal we’ve ever had on the show,” Manu explains.

“It causes chaos.” With a laugh, Colin adds, “You’re going to love it!”

Before the start of this year’s season, New Idea sat down with the judges, who told us everything we need to know.

The 2025 My Kitchen Rules contestants are going to bring the heat! (Credit: Channel Seven)

What else can we expect on the table on MKR this year?

COLIN: You can expect two very good-looking judges! Expect some real characters as contestants, like we always have. And expect some unbelievable food.

MANU: Some of the contestants are next level.

Who were the stand-out cooks for you?

M: We have a self-proclaimed ‘Meat Master’. Whether he actually is a meat master, you’ll have to wait and see. We also have two young girls who’d never left Queensland until they travelled for the show. The other contestants underestimate them … but you’ll be surprised. They’re young, they’re fun, and they work incredibly hard.

C: They are a very good story for people who look down on young people.

Manu and Colin said we can expect lots of drama! (Credit: Channel Seven)

Will there be a side-serve – or even main course serving – of drama?

C: Yes, there’s drama. If you have a contestant who’s calling himself the ‘Meat Master’, he’s obviously going to push boundaries of what sort of meat he wants to serve. I don’t mind the drama, I’m used to it. I live in a house with three women, so my whole life is drama!

M: I’ve tasted pretty much every dish that’s ever been cooked in this competition, so I’ve seen everything. Some dishes cause more drama than others. I don’t mind when there is drama on the show, just not too much drama.

Do contestants remember to serve sauce?

M: I don’t know how many times I’ve said it over the years. Maybe the contestants still struggle to understand my French accent. Some know how to bring the sauce, others forget. I’ll keep on saying it!

Colin and Manu told us there’s a lot in store for the 2025 My Kitchen Rules season. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Do you ever cook something at home that you’ve been served by a contestant on the show?

C: All the time. Doesn’t matter what age you are; you can always learn something from someone. If someone is cooking a cherished family recipe, does it taste better?

C: Of course … if Grandma was a good cook, that is!

After all this time, what do you love most about this job?

M: It’s such a fun job. Last season rated well, and I expect this season will too. Colin and I are good mates, so we have fun on this show, [and] I think that comes across.

C: We travel around the country, we get fed, and we have a laugh. Manu and I don’t take this job for granted, though. We’re chefs, but we’re not standing in a kitchen for 16 hours a day now we’re in our fifties. We count our lucky stars every day on MKR.