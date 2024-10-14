My Kitchen Rules Winners: Where are they now?

For more than a decade Channel Seven’s beloved cooking series My Kitchen Rules has introduced Australia to some seriously talented at-home cooks who have plated up all manners of brilliant dishes.

Since winning the show, many teams have gone on to carve out their own culinary careers.

Scroll on to see what they’ve been up to since you last saw them on your television screens…

Veronica & Shadi were the first winners of MKR (Credit: Channel Seven)

Season 1: Veronica & Shadi (2010)

Brisbane couple Veronica and Shadi Abrahams clinched the crown in MKR’s dramatic first grand final all the way back in 2010.

Not only was it a nail-biting finish, with the husband and wife just beating out Victoria’s Clint and Noah, but Seven was forced to rebroadcast the finale when a storm knocked out power to the metro area.

Following the show, the Abrahams opened Ave’ Cucina & Coffee Bar but later sold the business to focus on family and their four children.

In a 2022 interview with New Idea, Shadi revealed that he had swapped his knives for hammers and saws, and returned to his trade of building.

As for their dreams of opening a restaurant of their own, they still have big dreams for the future.

Sammy and Bella hosted their own series for a while. (Credit: Facebook)

Season 2: Sammy & Bella (2011)

Sisters Sammy and Bella Jakubiak have been very successful since their win in 2011.

The pair have made regular TV appearances and even hosted their own series called Sammy and Bella’s Kitchen Rescue.

Bella started her own catering company called Bella’s Feast and expanded the business into the ACT where she lives with her MAFS alum hubby James Webster.

Not to be outdone, Sammy has appeared as a guest judge on the Polish version of MasterChef. She runs a popular deli in Sydney and appeared at the Good Food & Wine festival.

Leigh and Jennifer’s relationship did not survive the season. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Season 3: Leigh & Jennifer (2012)

Let’s face it, we all love a messy split – and controversial winners Leigh Saxton and Jennifer Evans provided just that.

Following the finale, Leigh revealed to our sister publication Now to Love that the two weren’t on speaking terms anymore.

“I’d send her ‘Hello, how are you?’ texts or an email, and nothing would come back to me, and it’s really sad,” Leigh shared.

The lack of reply could have been because Jennifer’s personal life was in turmoil. In 2016 she split from her husband and firmly believes the show (and the fans) are to blame.

“I really struggled after MKR,” she said to Woman’s Day at the time.

“It definitely had something to do with the failure of our marriage because I hated myself after the show and began to doubt everything I did, which really frustrated Wayne because he’s my biggest fan.”

Dan and Steph say the show saved their marriage. (Credit: Instagram)

Season 4: Dan & Steph (2013)

On the opposite end of the spectrum are Dan and Steph Mulheron, who feel that MKR saved their marriage.

The self-confessed underdogs of the 2013 season opened their own restaurant and published cookbook after cookbook.

They have now sold their restaurant EAT to spend more time with their proudest achievement, their daughter Emmy.

The pair returned to MKR in 2020 for The Rivals season.

As of 2024, Dan revealed he had been working as the canteen manager at a local primary school on the Fraser Coast. He and Steph also frequently share life updates, including cooking pop-ups at various festivals and events on their Facebook page.

Mum’s Bree and Jess continue their passion for cooking. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Season 5: Bree & Jessica (2014)

Despite rumours to the contrary, fan favourites and 2014 winners Bree May and Jessica Liebich are still BFFs.

Following the show Jess launched her own kitchen called Jessy’s Kitchen at Pepper Tree Aldinga, while Bree went on to launch her own catering business and luxury ketchup line.

Will and Steve were nicknamed “The Gourmet Pommies”. (Credit: Instagram)

Season 6: Will & Steve (2015)

Following their win, “The Gourmet Pommies” Will Stewart and Steve Flood left the banking world behind to pursue their cooking careers.

The pair appeared regularly on Studio 10, consulted at restaurants, and published a cookbook called Home Cook, Aspiring Chef.

They later became ambassadors for RUOK after Will revealed he had suffered from anxiety and depression all his life.

“I think the show was a great stepping stone for the future but in life, lots of doors open, you still have to walk through it and then turn one opportunity into another and another,” Steve told Mamamia in 2019.

Tasia and Gracia have their own catering company. (Credit: Instagram)

Season 7: Tasia & Gracia (2016)

For sisters Tasia and Gracia Seger, their time on MKR has been extra rewarding.

Fans of the duo rushed to book them when they opened their own catering company with one saying, “Tasia and Gracia were amazing, not only did they suggest a great menu, they also helped with decorations and brought in their own plates and cutlery to give us the MKR experience.”

Plus how could we forget their own restaurant which they co-own and are the chefs at Makan in Melbourne!

They also have their own merch line with aprons, sauces, and chopping boards.

Amy and Tyson have led quiet lives. (Credit: Instagram)

Season 8: Amy & Tyson (2017)

Unlike some other winners, brother and sister duo Amy and Tyson Murr have pursued quieter lives since their time on MKR.

While Tyson followed his dream of becoming a chef, Amy returned to her previous career in HR.

On a personal note, Tyson tied the knot with his partner Kennie Merkley at a COVID-safe ceremony, before hosting a larger event with friends and family in Italy.

Alex proposed to Emily in LA. (Credit: Instagram)

Season 9: Alex & Emily (2018)

After their 2018 win, Alex Clark and Emily O’Kane took home $250,000 – and a whole lot of drama.

Following filming, Emily spoke out against her characterisation on the show, particularly how it portrayed her relationship with Alex.

Things are evidently going well for the pair, as Alex proposed in 2019, and seem to be happy staying that way in the present.

Matt and Luke have big plans for the future. (Credit: Supplied)

Season 10: Matt & Luke (2019)

Newcastle boys Matt Gawthrop and Luke Stewart returned to their regular jobs following their 2019 win but have plans to make cooking a permanent career.

“We’re currently trying to work together on a few ideas we’ve had. There are a few little things in the pipeline. We are keen to stick with our passions and see if we can integrate food into the things that we love to do already,” Luke told New Idea at the time.

As of 2024, they have signed up to the catering business Gathar, where ordinary people can hire private chefs and also routinely do live cooking demonstrations at various food shows across Australia.

Jake and Elle’s winnings will go back into their business. (Credit: Instagram)

Season 11: Jake & Elle (MKR: The Rivals, 2020)

The second time’s the charm for 2020 winners Jake and Elle, who faced off against Dan and Steph to win the MKR: The Rivals season.

It was a bittersweet moment for the siblings, who couldn’t be together to watch the final due to COVID-19.

However, they say the prize money has been a godsend for their business Jake & Elle’s Kitchen following the madness of the pandemic.

Janelle and Monzir at their pop-up restaurant. (Credit: Instagram)

Season 12: Janelle and Monzir (2022)

Before they filmed MKR, Janelle and Monzir’s families didn’t know they were in an interracial relationship for almost two years.

Fast forward two years after winning over Australia’s hearts and tummies in 2022, they have officially won over their parent’s hearts as well! Spotted cooking with their families together on Instagram.

From Monzir’s mum cooking with their own brand of Monzelle’s Agashe (a traditional Sudanese spice) to Janelle’s mum helping out in their pop-up kitchen!

After being in a relationship for five years now, check back for (fingers crossed) marriage proposal news.

As of 2024, Monzir is working as a model, personal trainer, and entrepreneur with his culinary brand which he co-founded with Janelle Monzelle – a fusion of their names.

Janelle also shares her love of cooking online, taking to social media and Sunrise and The Morning Show on Channel Seven to share her favourite recipes. She also owns Sassy Sprinkles, a colourful apron brand.

My Kitchen Rules 2023 winners Radha and Prabha. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Season 13: Radha and Prabha (2023)

Since taking home the title in 2023, the twins used their prize money to create a recipe book they appropriately named Twindian Flavour Cookbook, which is set to hit shelves in November 2024.

The sisters also share recipes online and on their socials, and run cooking masterclasses around the country.

They often appear on Channel Seven programs such as The Morning Show to showcase their best recipes.