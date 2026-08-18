“I’m so happy”: MAFS star Chris Robinson goes public with new engineer boyfriend

Married At First Sight groom Chris Robinson has gone public with a new boyfriend!

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The reality TV star, 39, might not have found lasting love with Sam Stanton on the Channel Nine show, but he’s moved on with someone new: a 46-year-old engineer, whose name Chris is keeping private for now.

“He’s just a really good guy,” Chris exclusively tells New Idea. “He’s really healthy and fit. He loves that healthy lifestyle, and he doesn’t overly love the city [and] I love that as well.”

Chris met his new partner during a night out at The Albert Park Hotel in Melbourne with his MAFS besties, Rachel Gilmore and Rebecca Zukowski.

“We were in Melbourne, went out for dinner, and it was really funny, actually, because we weren’t going to go out because it was like monsoon rain,” he explains.

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MAFS groom Chris Robinson has gone public with a new boyfriend. (Credit: Instagram)

“I was sitting at a table with Rach and Rebecca, just having some cocktails having a laugh, and there was another table of boys and me and this particular gentlemen were locking eyes.

“He was smiling at me, and we were smiling at each other, and I turned to Rebecca, and I just said, ‘Oh my God, that guy is so hot!'”

While they didn’t talk that night, the mystery man actually slid into Chris’ DMs on Instagram after one of his friends recognised him from MAFS.

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They went out for a dinner date that weekend, and the rest, as they say, is history!

Now, they’ve been dating for two months and have made things official, dropping the L-bomb during a romantic getaway to Daylesford last weekend.

“We were having a champagne in the bathtub, and I was going to wait a little bit to tell him, but I just said, ‘Look, I’m going to put this out there: I’m falling in love with you’,” Chris recalls of the moment.

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“And he just said, ‘Oh my God, I’ve been wanting to say the same, I’m falling in love with you as well’.”

Chris says he was initially nervous to say the all-important words, but that his MAFS co-star Stella encouraged him to speak from his heart.

“He likes the same things I like, he loves the country, he loves that simple life,” he gushes about his new partner.

“A big part of my [MAFS journey] was that I wanted the white picket fence type of relationship. I want to get married and I want children and I want monogamy and all that kind of stuff.”

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“He was even more on that page than anyone I’ve ever met, and that’s why I love him so much.”

Chris is keeping his boyfriend’s name private for now, but they’re happily loved-up. (Credit: Instagram)

While marriage wasn’t his boyfriend’s top goal when they first met, he has made it a priority because of how important it is to Chris.

Most importantly for Chris, his partner has also embraced his children – his daughter and upcoming arrival – with open arms and is willing to relocate to Broughton Hills farm so Chris can be close to his family.

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They are currently making things work long-distance, with Chris’ partner living in Melbourne, but they’re planning to move in together at the start of 2027.

“He’s just slotted in so well,” Chris says of how he has fit into his life on the farm.

“He was straight to the fireplace, putting a fire on and making dinner, and I was out doing my work, sorting out the horses and the cows.”

“Then I came back, and he had dinner prepared. I always thought that I would be like the wife in the relationship, [but] it’s more him, and it just really works for us.”

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Things are going from strength to strength, so much so that Chris hinted that a proposal could be on the cards!

They are planning to move in together next year and have already talked about marriage. (Credit: Instagram)

“He’s planned a two-week holiday to Bali for me for my 40th. He’s booked business-class flights, so everything is taken care of,” Chris tells us.

“And then we’re also going to be doing a trip to Africa early next year in February.”

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“He might even pop the question in Africa, who knows,” he jokes.

Chris’ new relationship already has the stamp of approval from his parents, friends and MAFS besties Stella and Rachel.

“It’s kind of like one of those pinch-me things,” he admits.

“It’s like, okay, what’s the catch here? You know, but there’s no catch. It’s just a good match.”

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Chris sweetly admits he’s never felt so strongly about anyone else before, saying he’s pleased he met him at this point in his life, after working on himself after MAFS.

Chris was matched with Sam on MAFS 2026, but their relationship was short-lived. (Credit: Channel Nine )

“I’ve done that work on myself and it’s allowed me to let him in,” he shares.

“And the universe has blessed me with a beautiful, kind, gorgeous man. And I’m so happy.”

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In fact, Chris jokingly thanked MAFS for making him recognisable because that led to his new partner sliding into his DMs after their chance meeting.

“It would have just been one of those things [without MAFS], I’d have thought I wonder what happened to that guy,” Chris says.

“I have MAFS to thank for that.”

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