Gia Fleur is pregnant! MAFS bride shares surprise baby news with boyfriend Alan Wallace

Married At First Sight bride Gia Fleur is pregnant with her second child!

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The reality TV star, 36, shared her surprise baby news with our sister publication, Woman’s Day.

Gia, who was “married” to Scott McCristal on MAFS‘ 2026 series, is expecting a child with her new boyfriend, Alan Wallace.

It will be Love Triangle star Alan’s first child, while Gia already shares a 10-year-old daughter, Willa, with her ex-husband.

“I was really excited,” she tells Woman’s Day of the moment she found out.

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“I just didn’t think I’d meet the right person I’d want to have another baby with.”

MAFS bride Gia Fleur is expected a child with Alan Wallace. (Credit: Instagram)

Gia is currently 12 weeks pregnant, and the couple is due to welcome their baby in early January 2027.

While the news might be a shock to MAFS fans, the couple insists it wasn’t a surprise to anyone who knows them.

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“We both wanted kids. We just always knew what she wanted,” Gia says.

Gia admits that her relationship with Alan has moved at lightning speed ever since they started dating late last year, after she left MAFS.

While Alan adds, “It was a pretty easy thing to be all in with Gia.”

Scroll down for everything you need to know about their relationship.

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The 2026 MAFS bride started dating Love Triangle star Alan late last year in a whirlwind romance. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Gia Fleur dating now?

Gia began dating Alan late last year, shortly after she finished filming MAFS, and they have been inseparable ever since.

News of their romance had already begun circulating while her on-screen marriage to Scott McCristal was still playing out on Married at First Sight.

While they didn’t start dating until after MAFS, Woman’s Day revealed that Gia and Alan actually met while she was still on the show, though her relationship with Scott was “dead and buried” at that point.

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After her exit from the show aired on Channel Nine, Gia finally went public with Alan, revealing they had been secretly dating for three months.

Going Instagram official, she shared a reel with Alan, alongside the words, “No revenge. I got the love story of my dreams […] Hard launch.”

Gia and Alan got matching tattoos just one month into their relationship. (Credit: Instagram)

Their official launch came after the Daily Mail broke the news of their new relationship on March 7, sharing the first photographs of the couple.

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“Navigating the new relationship has been hard, which is why I’ve done no Stan show and minimal press because I can’t keep pretending I’m with Scott when I’m so in love with Alan,” Gia told the publication at the time.

“It’s hard to be fake and lie, and I don’t want to upset Alan, so we’re just focusing on our real life together.”

Their relationship moved very quickly, and they got tattoos of each other’s names on their one-month anniversary!

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They also moved in together just a few months after they started dating, and are currently renovating their dream home together.

“What drew me to [Alan] was that he was emotionally mature and deep, and seemed to be everything on paper I had asked the experts for,” she previously told the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Gia’s on-screen ex, Scott, has also moved on, going public with his new girlfriend, cosmetic nurse Brienna Stockdale, in May.

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Who is Alan Wallace?

Alan is an electrician by trade but has also played AFL for the Black Rock Jets and represented Bayswater Football Club in the Eastern Football League.

He is no stranger to the world of reality TV, having starred on the second season of Love Triangle in 2023.

“I like to think that I’m pretty fun and very, very sarcastic, but at the same time, I’m highly emotional and very sensitive at times,” he said of himself on the show at the time.

Alan said he gets judged in the dating pool based on his appearance and is often misjudged as a player.

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“A lot of people don’t see me for what I’ve been through,” he added.

Alan was diagnosed with blood cancer when he was 15 years old, describing it as the “hardest thing” he’s gone through.

Alan starred in Love Triangle in 2023. (Credit: Stan)

“People do judge quickly about [others] before you’ve even scratched the surface,” he told Yahoo! Lifestyle at the time.

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“They just think ‘oh he’s had a normal upbringing, he’s had an easy go of it’. So I think for me personally, I was a little insecure about my looks, even though I’m pretty happy with how I look [now].”

“But growing up, I didn’t have hair for two years; it was so hard, man. That was the hardest thing for me; I was really self-conscious because I didn’t look like everyone else. I still doubt myself a bit, even though I probably shouldn’t.”

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