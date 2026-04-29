EXCLUSIVE: MAFS bride Gia finally gets rid of her matching tattoo with ex Scott

Gia Fleur has finally covered up the matching tattoo she got with Scott McCristal on Married At First Sight.

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The couple had a whirlwind relationship on the Channel Nine show, which resulted in them getting matching tattoos on their one-month anniversary.

However, things quickly went south between them on the show, and they broke up before the Final Dinner Party in dramatic scenes.

The exes are very much no longer on speaking terms, and now, New Idea can reveal that Gia has finally covered up her matching tattoo.

Gia Fleur has finally covered up the “13” tattoo (left) she got with Scott McCristal on MAFS. (Credit: New Idea)

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Gia has covered up the barbed wire love heart and number “13”, no doubt referencing their casting on the 13th series of MAFS, with a bunny tattoo.

In a video message, she thanked the team at Village Tattoo Melbourne for covering up the reminder of her past relationship.

“Thank you so much for bringing me this peace I desired today,” Gia says in a video shared with New Idea.

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“It really made me feel like a new person again, the past is gone, and it’s a cute, little sweet reminder to say curious and be playful, and it also has a little nod to my Playboy history.”

She’s not the only one to have gotten rid of the final reminder of their relationship, as Scott has done the same!

Gia has covered it up with a bunny tattoo, in reference to her Playboy past. (Credit: New Idea)

Scott took to TikTok last week to reveal that he had covered up the infamous “13” tattoo with a large eagle design.

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But it’s clear that Gia hasn’t been turned off matching tattoos forever, as she’s already got a new one with her boyfriend, Alan Wallace!

Gia moved on with Love Triangle star Alan at the start of the year, and they got each other’s names tattooed just three months into their romance.

Their romance began around New Year’s Eve, and Gia and her daughter, Willa, have already moved in with Alan on the Gold Coast.

However, Gia already has a new tattoo with her boyfriend, Alan. (Credit: Instagram)

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“What drew me to him was that he was emotionally mature and deep, and seemed to be everything on paper I had asked the experts for,” she told The Daily Mail of Alan.

Scott has also moved on with someone new, but the identity of his new woman is a mystery, and it appears they haven’t got any matching ink yet!

Read all about Gia’s new relationship here.

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