MAFS bride Gia Fleur debuts shock new romance with fellow reality TV star

Even though Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal seem to be a solid couple on Married at First Sight, it turns out that the bride is with a new partner.

It will come as a shock to fans, but this news was quietly revealed via social media.

Initially, MAFS bride Domenica Calarco took to TikTok on February 25 to share that Gia had reached out to her about her time on MAFS, and told her that she had met someone else.

As for how far Gia and Scott get in the experiment, Domenica explained that the 2026 bride told her that they don’t make it all the way to the end.

Find out what we know about her new partner below.

It wasn’t meant to be for Gia and Scott on MAFS. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Who is Gia’s new partner?

According to our sister publication Woman’s Day, Gia is now dating Allan Wallace.

The pair were photographed strolling through a Melbourne park last month, being affectionate, despite Gia’s seemingly strong TV marriage playing out on screen.

Sources told the publication that the pair met last year through a mutual friend whilst she was still filming the show, but her relationship with Scott at that point was “dead and buried”.

Since then, their relationship has accelerated, and they have since moved into Alan’s Melbourne home. The publication has also heard that the couple has been discussing marriage and babies!

Not only that, but they have also made their relationship ink-official, by getting matching tattoos.

Their partnership is also interesting given that Alan’s ex-partner, Abbey, used to date Scott! Even though she wasn’t named, Scott still had lots of photos of her on his phone, and when he initially refused to delete them, Gia said she was “done” with the experiment.

However, Woman’s Day was also told that Scott has also moved on and is living happily with his new partner in Queensland.

Gia is in a relationship with Alan Wallace. (Credit: Stan)

Who is Alan Wallace?

If you think he looks familiar, that’s because he has been on reality TV before.

In 2023, Alan was a single looking for love on the second season of Love Triangle on Stan.

When he was introduced on the show, the electrician revealed that he lived with his black Labrador, Fev.

“I like to think that I’m pretty fun and very, very sarcastic, but at the same time, I’m highly emotional and very sensitive at times.”

“A lot of people don’t see me for what I’ve been through,” he shared, adding that he often was misjudged as a player.

When he was 15, he was also diagnosed with blood cancer.

Fans will be shocked that Gia has a partner… and it isn’t her MAFS husband Scott. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“People do judge quickly about [others] before you’ve even scratched the surface,” he told Yahoo! Lifestyle at the time.

“Even with dating going forward, people don’t think about those sorts of things when you meet people.

“They just think ‘oh he’s had a normal upbringing, he’s had an easy go of it’. So I think for me personally, I was a little insecure about my looks, even though I’m pretty happy with how I look [now].

“But growing up, I didn’t have hair for two years; it was so hard, man, that was the hardest thing for me, I was really self-conscious because I didn’t look like everyone else. I still doubt myself a bit, even though I probably shouldn’t.”

Gia has found love after all! (Credit: Channel Nine)

He has also played AFL for the Black Rock Jets after joining the club in 2021. Before that, he also played for the Bayswater Football Club in the Eastern Football League.

It also turns out that he was also linked to former MAFS bride, Alyssa Barmonde, who was married to Duncan James during the 2023 season.

The pair were videoed embracing, and many fans speculated that they kissed during the same year.

At the time, he hit back at the rumours that they were dating.

“Look, it’s just a bit of a rumour, I think,” he told Yahoo! Lifestyle. “I’ll keep it pretty short and sharp.”

“These things [articles] that were saying we were dating for two weeks, it’s a lot of s***, it wasn’t the case. I was just out after filming, it wasn’t really a big deal, it’s been over-talked about, to be honest,” he said.

