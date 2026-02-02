Married At First Sight bride Gia ruffles feathers with bombshell entrance

There are always big personalities on Married at First Sight Australia, and 2026 bride Gia Fleur is no exception.

The 35-year-old from Victoria knows she can rub people the wrong way, and does not care if she ruffles feathers.

“I’m not here to live ordinary, I want to be remembered. I’m not a basic b****, you know?” she said during her introduction, as she was walking into the hen’s night.

When it comes to her partner, she said she will keep him on his toes, and he’s “gotta keep up with me”.

Gia Fleur is ready to make her mark on MAFS 2026. (Credit: Instagram)

As she met the other brides, the self-described “typical” and “spicy” Italian did not hold back her opinions.

“I’m seeing some sweet girls. Like pretty, but not like baddies,” she said in a confessional. “I don’t see myself getting lost in the crowd.”

Gia is proud of her appearance, revealing that she’s up at 6am “looking like a Barbie”, and is confident in who she is.

Despite being unlucky in love, she tells fellow bride Rachel that she’s “never been broken up with”.

“I leave the guy,” she reveals, after Rachel revealed she had a string of unlucky situationships and has been single for 14 years.

When it comes to her fellow brides, she does not think much of them.

“They’re just so basic. Sorry, boring,” she dished in a confessional.

She also made an impression on the other women in the experiment.

Drama might be brewing between her and South Australian bride Bec, who revealed that she’s not a fan of Gia’s attitude.

While Gia revealed that she has been to the Playboy mansion and partied with Hugh Hefner, Bec found a break in the conversation to try to change the subject.

“Like, relax. You’re a five out of 10, so f****** chill,” Gia said in a confessional. “Do you know what I mean?”

She also had some choice words about “lovely” bride Rebecca, who she said needs to “chill”.

During her toast, the 51-year-old made a playful joke telling the others to stay away from her future TV husband.

“Do you think any of us hot bitches at 30 and 20 are going to f****** try and take your 50-year-old babe? You’re good don’t worry, relax, relax.”

Sources have said that she will ruffle feathers. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Gia Fleur from Married at First Sight Australia?

Away from her time on the show, Gia is a disability support worker in Melbourne and is also a mother.

She was previously married to the father of her child, and has hardly dated after her divorce.

She’s been dubbed the experiment’s “wildest” bride, guaranteed to raise eyebrows to get everyone talking.

“She’s confident, outrageous and completely unpredictable,” a source revealed to the Daily Mail.

“If anyone’s going to storm out of a Dinner Party or start a full-scale blow-up, it’s Gia — but she also has a loyal, caring side for people she loves,” an insider claimed.

During her twenties, she moved to Los Angeles, competed in beauty pageants and starred in Nicki Minaj’s music video Freaks.

She showcases her tattoos and love of fashion on her Instagram profile. You can follow her here.

