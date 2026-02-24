Why Tyson Gordon is Married at First Sight’s most outrageous groom yet

Australia has only just been introduced to the controversial groom, Married at First Sight, but he’s certainly got Australia talking.

The 30-year-old Queenslander has already outraged fans with his problematic beliefs and comments in his audition tapes and his wedding to Stephanie Marshall.

What did Tyson say on Married at First Sight?

During his audition, Tyson made it adamantly clear that he did not want to be matched with a “woke” woman with green hair, who identifies as a feminist, hates Donald Trump, and is overweight.

He also said he did not want to be with a woman with a “high body count”.

Fans also spotted an American flag in his garage.

If this wasn’t enough to infuriate viewers, he was not a fan of Steph’s ambition and drive, which he labelled as “masculine” energy. Instead, he said he wants to be with a “feminine” and “submissive” woman.

With his desire to start a family, he also said he would want his partner to stay at home with the children, telling his new TV bride that it was not hard to take care of a baby.

When asked if he would be interested in being a house husband, his response alarmed her.

“Hell no!” he said. “A house husband? You may as well ask me if I want to wear a skirt around the house.”

He then doubled down, insisting he’s the “man” of the relationship.

Following the episode on February 23, fans have shared their outrage about casting him.

“It’s total rage bait,” one fan vented on Reddit. “MAFS producers really are a joke. I don’t think it’s justified to give this dude any airtime just because he will get them more TV ratings.”

“This is what MAFS is now, it is only about getting an online reaction,” another agreed.

“There are hundreds who apply for the show every season, and I think it would be safe to say a good chunk of them would be actual decent blokes looking for love. Yet they absolutely made a choice when casting this guy.”

For MAFS bride Alissa Faye, who attended his TV wedding, she was taken aback seeing it all unfold.

“It takes a strong woman to marry Tyson, he has a strong character and very particular values,” she told our sister publication WHO.

The Adelaide bride admitted that it was “hard to swallow” his comments about Stephanie, but she could be the key to their relationship potentially working.

“I feel like that’s what Tyson also needs, he needs a strong woman to ground him, even though he doesn’t think he does,” she continued.

At the time of publication, GiaFleur, Mel Akbay, Stella Mickunaite, Filip Gregov, Rebecca Zukowski, and Julia Vogl follow him on Instagram.

Who is Tyson from MAFS?

Before his journey on reality TV and his career as a property investor, Tyson served six years in the army, which included a tour in Afghanistan.

The devout Christian said his experiences with the Australian Defence Force instilled discipline and structure in him, and if he had sons, he’d love them to pursue a career in the army.

When it comes to relationships, he sees himself as the sole provider and protector.

The groom was also previously married to a Mormon woman from Utah. Even though she moved to Australia, he cited her untidiness as one of the reasons for why they didn’t work out.

Are Tyson and Steph from MAFS still together?

Even though their wedding just aired, there might be one telling clue that reveals their fate.

His Facebook page is currently public, and even though he has not posted anything since 2021, he has his relationship status set as single.

It might just be a matter of not using that account often, but it might be a major spoiler.