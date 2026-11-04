Your best Christmas recipe could win you $2000 to put towards your festive feast!

When it comes to Christmas, everyone has their own food traditions.

Advertisement

Whether it’s an irresistible trifle, a chewy pavlova topped with seasonal fruit, a glazed ham, or even gingerbreads, every family has their own speciality.

Each dish makes Christmas memorable, which is why New Idea wants to hear from you.

If you have a dish you make every year without fail, we want you to tell us about it so you can win $2,000 for your own Christmas feast!

Do you have a Christmas dish you love to make every year? New Idea wants to read about it! We might even add it to our magazine. (Credit: New Idea)

Advertisement

Have a Christmas recipe you love making every year, and everyone begs you to bring it when you visit? You could be one of 10 people to win this prize.

Did I mention that your recipe will be published in a December issue of New Idea?

That way, if someone asks for your recipe, you don’t have to send handwritten notes covered in food, or screenshots of typed recipes, or even lengthy texts.

You just point them to their closest newsagency or supermarket to get an issue of New Idea!

Advertisement

How to enter

Sign up to the New Idea Food newsletter at newideafood.e.aremedia.com.au/join/6rr/signup-newideafood Email newidea@aremedia.com.au and share your recipe and a photo of your dish. Don’t forget to include your full name, email address and postcode. Please include “Christmas isn’t Christmas Without My…’’ in the subject line of your email.

One more thing – make sure you do the above before November 30, 2026 at 11.59pm AEST/AEDST.

You can sign up to our New Idea Food Newsletter by clicking here.

Best of luck!

Advertisement