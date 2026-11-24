With just 10 Big Brother housemates remaining, Ebony Vandermont has found herself at the centre of the drama.

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The controversial 23-year-old entered the Big Brother house all guns blazing, and her latest clash has left both her fellow housemates and viewers divided.

During Sunday night’s episode on November 22nd – which turned out to be a double eviction – Ebony was not afraid to show her joy after housemate Heath left the house.

She had voted for Heath’s eviction earlier in the week after he’d been saved from elimination the week prior.

Ebony has viewers divisive over her actions in the house. (Credit: Ten)

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“I am devo that Australia saved Heath, he’s like a little sneaky snake,” she said during her nomination.

As Big Brother host Mel Tracina read out Heath’s name as the second housemate eliminated that evening after Charity, Ebony was not afraid to show her joy.

Her cheering after Heath’s name was announced caused a stir amongst her housemates, with Ryan calling for her to “shut up”.

“Such a tw*t,” Ryan said under his breath.

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Heath is the seventh housemate evicted. (Credit: Ten)

“Close the door!” Ebony was heard yelling as Heath exited the house.

After Heath left, Anita called out Ebony on her behaviour, calling her the “most insensitive person” she’s ever known.

“Stop looking at me like that,” Ebony said.

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“I’m gonna look at you however I want to look at you,” Anita responded.

Ebony and Anita originally bonded over fertility struggles. (Credit: Ten)

“Alright, you be fugly, stay over there,” she said to Anita.

“You’re f*cking fugly!” Anita yelled in retaliation.

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“You are!” Ebony yelled back as she walks away.

“I just don’t understand who you think you are,” Antina says.

“Ebony f*cking Vandermont – don’t forget it,” she responded with – and that statement ended the fight.

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Tahlia, who had just recently become friends with Ebony and joined what she calls the ‘Keep It Real Mafia’ with Austin, took Ebony to the side to call her out.

As Tahlia tried to get through to her, Ebony was shocked that someone she considered a friend had reacted that way – resulting in the pair no longer being friends.

From this reaction, fans online are pleading that Big Brother call Ebony out for her behaviour – or to simply pull her out of the house.

Tahlia and Ebony – who are no longer friends – are dual head housemates this week. (Credit: Instagram).

“Ebony needs to go now Big Brother needs to pull her out of the house,” one wrote on the Big Brother Australia Facebook group, adding “seriously BB have some balls and stop this behaviour”.

“She should be removed from the house BB think of all the children that are watching this show witnessing that type of behaviour,” wrote another on Instagram.

“Come on BB it’s past the point of entertainment when it starts hurting others,” one added.

As Ebony is now head housemate again (shared with Tahlia), she is unable to be up for eviction.

Speaking with New Idea, a Network 10 spokesperson has responded to the audience feedback saying:

“Concerns around conduct are raised by Big Brother directly with housemates in the Diary Room. The original social experiment is designed to showcase different perspectives and actions. When behaviour falls short of expectations, housemates are encouraged to address and discuss it as a group, as any family would. Viewers will see Ebony’s actions addressed in tonight’s show.”