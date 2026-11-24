Tributes have poured in for Molly Meldrum who died on Monday aged 83.

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From Kylie Minogue to King Charles, celebrities from Australia and the world have highlighted the former Countdown host’s enormous impact on the music industry.

But despite going way back, Elton John’s message appeared somewhat subdued.

Elton shared the following statement to social media. (Credit: Instagram)

“Molly Meldrum was an Australian legend and an institution,” the Rocket Man hitmaker said in a statement, alongside a black and white photo of the pair in their youth.

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“His love of music propelled so many Australian artists to success and I had so many great moments being interviewed by him. An enormous loss for Australian music.”

Elton landed himself in hot water after an interview with Molly when he unleashed on Madonna.

“She’s such a nightmare. Her career’s over…and she looks like a f***ing fairground stripper. She’s been so horrible to [Lady] Gaga,” he said on Sunday Night back in 2012.

Elton John was interviewed often by Molly. (Credit: Getty)

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However insider sources say that Elton harbours no hard feelings against Molly following his shock comments.

“Elton accepted Molly’s apology because it was starting to make Elton look bad, but he never truly believed Molly had no idea his comments about Madonna was going to air. Molly was a control freak with a brilliant memory – there’s no way he didn’t know.

“If Molly thought being in Elton’s bad books for seven years, try dealing with the fallout Elton had to deal with from Madonna herself. She never forgave him.”

The source adds, “Elton’s the type to always see the good in bad and he learned from Molly to NEVER trust someone when they say they’re not recording. He’s glad he accepted Molly’s apology – Elton knows what an iconic figure he is to his Aussie fans.”

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Molly exposed himself at Elton’s 2023 Melbourne concert. (Credit: Getty)

Whilst fans may suspect that Elton’s statement following Molly’s death was “muted”, the source says it was “truly from the heart”.

“Elton knows how hard it’s been for Molly and his sexuality, making a career covering hardcore Aussie rockers in the 70s, so he’s got a lot of respect for him on a whole different level not many can understand.”

One of Molly’s final public outings was at Elton’s 2023 Melbourne concert where he infamously bared his naked behind to the crowd.

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Calling the Aussie music legend “a national treasure”, Elton thanked Molly for “all the love and loyalty he’s shown me over the years” by inviting him on stage.

As Elton performed his hit The B***h is Back, Molly dropped his pants and exposed his backside and later apologised, denying that he intentionally flashed the crowd.

“I feel terrible if any of the security people get in trouble. The whole thing was 100 per cent my idea – no one else knew what I was doing. Elton might have been singing The B***h is Back but it was more a case of The Idiot is Back,” Molly told the Herald Sun.

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“I shouldn’t have crashed Elton’s show. As for my performance being more revealing than it should have been … well, at the start of the night, my belt buckle broke and my pants were already falling down. And on stage, one thing led to another.

“I just hope my antics didn’t detract from a truly spectacular show and Elton’s fabulous farewell. No one is to blame apart from me. Elton is an icon and a legend. I’m just a naughty boy, who needs a new belt.”