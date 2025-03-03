The iconic Rocket Man singer, Sir Elton John, and his husband, David Furnish, are proud parents to two children, Zachary Furnish-John and Elijah Furnish-John.

Elton, 77, and David, 62, have been together for over 30 years; they married back in 2014 after same-sex marriage became legal in the U.K.

The five-time Grammy winner and former executive assistant later grew a family together and welcomed their eldest son Zachary, 13, in 2010 and Elijah, 12, in 2013. Both sons were welcomed via the same surrogate.

The British singer-songwriter and his husband David made a rare public appearance with Zachary and Elijah at the 33rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on March 2, 2025. (Credit: Getty)

Both Elton and David were ecstatic to be able to care for children of their own. “Both of us have longed to have children, but the reality that we now have two sons is almost unbelievable,” the singer told HELLO! at the time.

He later described his children as “the greatest thing in our lives,” while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016.

Elton has always been open about his desire to start a family. In an interview with The Guardian in 2012, the Tiny Dancer singer discussed his struggles growing up as an only child. At this point in time, he and David only had Zachary, however, he revealed that he wanted Zachary “to have a sibling so he has someone to be with.”

“I spent it [his childhood] in my room, listening to music if my parents were rowing. I think it’s difficult to be an only child and to be an only child of someone famous,” he told the publication.

Now that Elton and David have two boys, they are sure they don’t want to have any more children. Back in 2019, Elton spoke with The Sun and divulged that they are “too old to have anymore,” making it clear that their family would not grow past the four of them.

The boys are so young in this sweet snap! (Credit: Instagram)

It is common knowledge that Elton is an extremely successful man and along with that comes an abundance of perks, including an extraordinary life made possible by his wealth. Elton is well aware of his fortune and both he and David are “aware of the pitfalls that might happen,” Elton shared with The Guardian in 2015.

Despite Elton’s fortune which in turn makes his children extremely wealthy, the loved-up couple is adamant on teaching them the value of money. “They are spoilt in the way they live and how they’re living, but they’re not spoilt when it comes to the rules they have to live by,” he revealed.

Zachary and Elijah help in the kitchen and the garden and are in turn rewarded with money. “They’ve got to learn the value of doing something and earning something for themselves,” Elton also admitted.

The proud parents have also taught the boys to split their money in three ways: charity, saving, and spending. They are given “£3 pocket money” given to them in three coins to separate into each of these jars.

The family of four supports each other in everything. (Credit: Instagram)

While Sir Elton is now retired from touring, he has previously admitted to keeping cardboard cut-outs of his husband and sons in his dressing room while on the road.

In March 2024 country music star Kacey Musgraves opened up to The Times about her time spent with Elton on tour and how much the music legend missed his family when he was away from them.

“I’ll never forget Elton playing in Nashville and getting to catch up with him in his dressing room after with all the Gucci and sunglasses lying around. And a big cardboard cut-out of his husband and kids,” she told the publication.

Despite the distance between them, Zachary and Elijah attended plenty of their father’s shows over the years, and even occasionally joined him on stage….it’s a good thing they’re a fan of his music!

Elton previously appeared on Today to talk about fatherhood and his career and revealed that despite being “more interested in Hotline Bling by Drake or Uptown Funk… they sing Rocket Man [and] they sing Benny and the Jets.”

“They know who I am. They know what I do, but they’re more interested, to be honest with you, in their toys. And I’m fine with that. That’s good,” Elton added.

Elton is a family man through and through. David and his two boys bring him so much joy! (Credit: Getty)

In his most recent admission about fatherhood in his documentary Elton John: Never Too Late, the star made the heartbreaking admission that his sons have expressed their concern over his age and mortality.

“They love their daddy, so they want me to be around forever, [and] I would love to be around forever. I want to see them have children and get married [but] I don’t think I’m going to be around for that….So that’s why I want to use the best of my time while I’m around. Time together is so wonderful and so precious,” he lamented.

Like Elton and David, we cannot wait to watch as Zachary and Elijah continue to grow, and see what their future has in store for them!

