There is a new Elton John documentary coming soon and if the recently dropped trailer tells us anything, the upcoming film is about to pull back the curtain on the storied career of the legendary musician.

The new documentary titled Elton John: Never Too Late will follow Elton as he looks back on his life and the early days of his 50-year career.



Though there’s no denying Elton eventually got his happy ending with his loving husband David Furnish and his two children, however, it’s hard to ignore the many ups and downs the music icon endured in his life.

Co-directed by his manager and husband David Furnish, as well as filmmaker R.J. Culter, Never Too Late will focus on the first five years of his career in the ’70s and flip back to his recent Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, including his final North American concert held at Dodger Stadium.

“On my tombstone, I don’t want it to say he sold a million records. I want it to say he was a great dad and great husband,” Elton said to the audience at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Credit: Instagram)

What is Elton John’s documentary Never Too Late about?

“Elton John: Never Too Late follows Elton John as he looks back on his life and the astonishing early days of his 50-year career in this emotionally charged, intimate and uplifting full-circle journey,” the description reads.



“As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes us back in time to recount the extraordinary highs and heartbreaking lows of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction to become the icon he is today.”



The documentary includes never-before-seen footage of Elton, providing insight into his handwritten diaries as well as exclusive audio from his iconic Rolling Stone interview.



The film offers an intimate portrayal of his life, looking into his personal struggles, triumphs, and how he navigated fame as one of the world’s most famous entertainers.

Elton has also written a brand-new original song set to feature in the film! (Credit: Getty)

Where can I watch Elton John: Never Too Late?

Elton John: Never Too Late will be available for streaming on Disney Plus on December 13, 2024.



The film was recently shown at the New York Film Festival and attracted a full house. Elton, who attended the world premiere of the film, even shocked his fans with an unexpected live performance, delivering a rendition of his hit song Tiny Dancer.



Stream Elton John: Never Too Late on Disney Plus from $13.99/mth.