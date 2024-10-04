Elton John makes grim health confession: “Not much of me left”

Sir Elton John has left his fans stunned after admitting that he doesn’t believe he has much time left following a string of health issues in recent years.

As he addressed attendees at a special screening of his upcoming documentary ‘Elton John: Never Too Late‘ at the New York Film Festival, he referenced the various organs and other body parts he’s had removed.

Elton John, his husband David Furnish, and director R.J. Cutler at a New York screening of “Elton John: Never Too Late.” (Credit: Getty)

“To be honest with you, there’s not much of me left,” he began.

“I don’t have tonsils, adenoids, or an appendix. I don’t have a prostate. I don’t have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee.”

“In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip. But I’m still here. And I can’t thank you [enough], you’re the people that made me,” he continued.

Despite the grim admission as he reflected on his health and various ailments he had experienced, the 77-year-old said he still had plenty to be grateful for, including his husband David Furnish and their two sons Zachary and Elijah who made him “the happiest man in the world.”

“The most important things in my life are David, Zachary, and Elijah, and my family and friends. I found utopia and I’m so thrilled,” he added.

Elton and David have been together for over 30 years. (Credit: Getty)

The update from Elton comes just over a year since he performed his final live show ever as part of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ world tour.

Despite his ‘retirement’, the Tiny Dancer hitmaker is still keeping himself busy, even amidst a new health battle which he made public in September.

Taking to Instagram, the father-of-two revealed that a common eye infection took a nasty turn and resulted in him experiencing temporary blindness in one eye.

“I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye,” he said at the time.