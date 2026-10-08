Inside Sam Wood’s bail bid after domestic violence arrest

Content warning: This article mentions domestic violence. If you, or anyone that you know is affected, help is on the way. Contact 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732), or visit the website.

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Sam Wood has been denied bail following his arrest on domestic violence charges.

Wood, 46, was arrested in Noosa in the early hours of October 4 after police were called to a property on Hastings Street on reports of domestic violence on October 3.

He was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and strangulation in a domestic setting, which he denies. The alleged victim cannot be identified under Queensland law.

On October 8, Wood appeared at Maroochydore Magistrates Court via video link, wearing prison-issued green clothing, according to local news outlets.

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Wood’s lawyer, Mathew Cuskelly, told the court that, if granted bail, Wood would return to Melbourne and immediately engage in mental health treatment, news.com.au reported. However, he was denied bail.

Police prosecutor Jeannette Grigoris said that the police had been in contact with the complainant, who was “in support” of the charges. The court heard that the complainant had provided a video statement.

Sam Wood has been denied bail after his domestic violence arrest. (Credit: Media Mode)

Cuskelly said Wood had indicated circumstances which could “entitle” him to a self-defence argument. Cuskelly said Wood had denied any accusation of strangulation and alleged that the complainant had engaged with him in a “hostile manner”.

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Two photographs of the alleged victim’s injuries were submitted by the prosecution. However, Cuskelly argued there was a lack of documentation of the neck.

He told the court it was “notable” that a paramedic’s statement indicated there were only markings on the left side of the alleged victim’s neck.

“Given that seems to be the focus of the alleged assault, one would assume investigators would have photographed that particular area, but they are absent,” he said, according to the Brisbane Times.

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“It seems unusual, given the nature and the alleged gravity of the [alleged] assault.”

Wood’s father, Andrew, attended the court and issued an affidavit in support of his son. He was believed to have flown from Tasmania to the Sunshine Coast for the hearing.

Wood’s wife, Snezana, was not present in court.

The former Bachelor had been held in custody since his arrest on October 4.

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Sam Wood was arrested on domestic violence charges on October 4. (Credit: Seven)

The Wood family were holidaying in Noosa at the time of Wood’s arrest. Before that, the family had been spending time in Ballarat, with Wood sharing photographs of the trip on social media.

On October 5, Wood’s wife, Snezana, broke her silence in an Instagram statement shared on behalf of “the Wood family”.

“This is a difficult time for all of us, we are working through this as a family and are thoroughly co-operating with the authorities,” it said.

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Wood shared the same statement on his own Instagram Stories.

The married couple, who met on The Bachelor, share three children: Willow, eight, Charlie, seven, and Harper, four. Snezana has a daughter, Eve, 21, from a previous relationship.

Following the allegations, Wood’s fitness empire, 28 by Sam Wood, “terminated all arrangements” with the former Bachelor.

Snezana broke her silence in an Instagram statement on October 5. (Credit: Instagram)

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“Yesterday, DBG Health announced Mr Wood had been placed on indefinite leave,” a statement read.

“As a result of further considerations, DBG Health has now terminated all arrangements.

The fitness venture will continue to operate under chief executive Mark Watkin.”

Wood sold his company to myDNA for $71 million in 2022, but remained the face of the brand.

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If you, or anyone that you know is affected by this article, help is on the way. Contact 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) or visit the 1800 RESPECT website.