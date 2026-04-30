Body found in search for missing five-year-old girl in Alice Springs

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Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people should be aware that this article contains images and names of the deceased.

A body has been found in the search for a missing five-year-old girl in Alice Springs.

Sharon Granites, known to her family as Kumanjayi Little Baby, went missing late on Saturday, April 25, from a home in the Ilyperenye Aboriginal town camp.

A body was found just before midday on Thursday, April 30, around 5km from where she went missing, bringing an end to the five-day search.

“This is an incredibly distressing development,” NT Police Commissioner Martin Dole told the media at a press conference.

“Sharon’s family has been formally notified, and our thoughts are firmly with them at this devastating time.”

A body has been found in the search for five-year-old Sharon Granites/Kumanjayi Little Baby. (Credit: AAP)

Assistant Commissioner Peter Malley, who is leading the investigation, said the main focus for police is finding suspect Jefferson Lewis, who is accused of abducting her.

“I say to the family of Jefferson Lewis that we believe he has murdered this child, do not assist him, get him to the police station, and we will look after him,” he added.

“I say to Jefferson Lewis that we are coming for you.”

Police said two DNA profiles had been located, matching Sharon and Mr Lewis, and a post-mortem examination will be carried out on Friday, May 1.

At this time, NT Police said they were not in a position to “provide answers around the cause of death or how long she may have been deceased”.

Police alleged that Mr Lewis was seen walking and “holding hands” with the little girl at around 11 pm on April 25. She was reported missing two hours later.

Police are focusing on finding Jefferson Lewis, who is accused of abducting her. (Credit: AAP)

“We believe Jefferson Lewis has led the little girl away,” Assistant Commissioner Malley previously confirmed.

The five-year-old’s disappearance sparked one of the largest searches in the Northern Territory, with more than 200 volunteers deployed on the ground as well as police and helicopters.

Aboriginal trackers also assisted in the five-day search, which took place in a 20km radius of the Old Timers Camp.

A criminal investigation is ongoing.

Check back here for further updates.