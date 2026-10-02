“Can’t wait to meet you”: Engaged Brooke Warne’s heartwarming baby news after Shane tribute 

Brooke Warne has babies on the brain!

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The eldest daughter of the late Shane Warne, who announced her engagement to longtime beau Alex Heath in July, has celebrated the baby shower of close pal Chloe Harris.

In a selection of sweet photos from the event shared to her Instagram Stories last Friday, Brooke proudly posed with friends and held up a little onesie.

Aunty Brooke! (Credit: Instagram)

“Baby Harris,” she captioned one post of four Polaroid snaps.

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Brooke also shared a sweet photo with her friends and the mum-to-be dressed in matching neutral tones.

“Your 4 crazy aunty’s [sic] can’t wait to meet you,” she captioned the pic.

Brooke is close friends with mum-to-be Chloe Harris. (Credit: Instagram)

Back in July, Brooke shared the joyful news that she and Alex were engaged.

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The couple, who have been together for seven years, received plenty of messages from well-wishers, but Shane’s absence was definitely noticed.

The cricketing legend died aged 52 from a suspected cardiac arrest while on holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand in March 2022, but Brooke and her siblings Jackson and Summer Warne continue to keep his memory alive.

“They miss Shane every day and it’s particularly tough when there are these family events, especially the fact he won’t be able to walk her down the aisle,” a source previously told New Idea following Brooke’s engagement news.

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“But look, Brooke’s her father’s daughter and she’s fully aware that the last thing he’d want right now would be to see her moping or holding back on being happy – it’s the most beautiful time of her life right now and he’d want her to be celebrating that.

The couple adopted dogs Winnie and Lulu in August 2026. (Credit: Instagram)

“So she’s staying true to that and forging her own path with the express ambition of making him proud.”

On August 30, Brooke and Alex took to Instagram to share the happy news that their family was growing with new puppy additions.

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“And then there were 4 🥹🐶🩷🐶🩷,” Brooke captioned the snap. “Welcome to the family Winnie & Lulu.”