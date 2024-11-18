Inside Liz Hurley’s close bond with Shane Warne’s kids

Shane Warne may no longer be with us, but his children Brooke, Jackson, and Summer have remained close with his former fiancée Liz Hurley and her son Damian.

Advertisement

The group was reunited in Australia last week when they all attended the Melbourne Cup Carnival Oaks Day. And judging by their social media posts, it was a fun-filled catch-up for all of them.

The Warne kids had plenty of fun horsing around with the Hurleys! (Credit: Instagram)

The Austin Powers actress reflected on Instagram that she’d spent “a beautiful day” at the races catching up with Shane’s kids.

Brooke, 27, also shared that she’d spent “a special day with our special people”.

Advertisement

However, the reunion was tinged with sadness due to the absence of the cricket legend, who passed away in 2022 at the age of 52.

Damian, 22, wrote: “Coming back to Australia was always going to be hard… knowing that once here, the reality of SW’s passing would truly sink in.”

But the model continued that his “heart is full” after reuniting with his “forever family”.

There was no ‘reigning’ in the fun! (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Shane and Liz, 59, enjoyed a whirlwind romance after meeting at the Royal Ascot Races in 2010. Soon afterwards the pair were spotted kissing in London and they quickly embraced the relationship – which included spending time with their respective children and forming their own modern family unit.

The couple were engaged the following year, but the relationship ran its course and they broke it off by 2013.

Despite the separation, Shane confirmed to The Mirror years later that he and Liz continue to be “great friends” and that even their “kids get along great”.

When Shane sadly passed away from a suspected heart attack, the British actress paid heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram, posting: “I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart”.

Advertisement