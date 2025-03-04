To the world, he was the ‘king of spin’ – Australia’s greatest-ever cricketer, But to his three darling children, he was simply the world’s best dad.

For Shane Warne, his children were the apple of his eye, his great loves, and the greatest achievement of his life.

Prior to his passing, the sporting great shared many happy family snaps with his fans. In the time since his unexpected death in 2022, his now grown-up children Jackson, Summer, and Brooke (who he shared with ex-partner Simon Callahan) have followed in his footsteps.

The trio often post throwback photos with their late father, reminiscing on happier times.

Scroll on for the sweetest family photos Shane Warne’s children have posted in memory of their beloved father.

(Credit: Instagram)

Brooke shared several never-before-seen photos with her father to mark the third anniversary of his passing in March 2025.

“3 years without you Dad ❤️‍🩹 I miss laughing with you about the little things and there is so much I want to show you🤍 I know you’re always with us, I love you ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹 I miss you every day,” she captioned the above photos.

(Credit: Instagram)

In November 2024 all three of the Warne children came together to launch an official Monopoly board in conjunction with Shane Warne Legacy to celebrate Shane’s life and achievements.

You can read more about Shane Warne Legacy and the charitable work they do in honour of Shane’s memory here.

To mark what would have been her father’s 54th birthday in September 2024 Brooke shared a carousel of childhood photos with Shane on social media.

Proud mum Simone commented: “Love you my Brookie, Dad’s love and memories will never leave you, he is half of you my darling 💫❤️🌟”

(Credit: Instagram)

Sister Summer also shared a birthday tribute post of her own, writing: “Happy Birthday Dad ❤️ learning to live without you is something I never wanted to learn, but I’m so thankful for the 20 years of memories we shared together. I will cherish them forever. 🕊️ I love you, always and forever. ❤️”

(Credit: Instagram)

Two years following his death, Shane’s three children, Brooke, Jackson, and Summer, shared a series of photos and heartfelt messages in remembrance of their father.

“2 years today Dad ❤️‍🩹,” Brooke wrote. “It’s been the slowest and quickest 2 years without you.”

“I feel like you were just here being silly with us and talking about how good the new season of Peaky Blinders is and we will watch the next episode together when you come home.

“Life really doesn’t make sense without you here. We try and make you proud every day. I miss you, I love you forever.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Jackson and Summer also shared posts on this day. “2 years ❤️,” Jackson wrote.

Summer, however, shared a paragraph in memory of her dad.

“2 years today since you left 💔,” she wrote.

“Our lives go on without you but nothing is the same. You were such a light in my life Dad and I would do anything to have you back here with us ❤️.

“Words can’t describe how much I miss you, your hugs, your voice, and our talks. I love you endlessly. Always and Forever. ❤️ SKW ♾️🕊️🤍.”

Jackson and Shane were two peas in a pod. (Credit: Getty)

In a rare interview on SAS Australia instructor Ant Middleton’s podcast Head Game, Jackson shed light on his grief journey so far, 18 months on from his father’s passing.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be able to probably forget,” the 24-year-old revealed, reflecting on the moment he was told his dad had died, adding that his life “flipped completely upside down.”

“Who am I going to ask for advice now? Are you telling me I can never see him ever again?,” he shared with Ant, who also lost his father at a young age.

“I know there’s a void that will probably never be filled but I know I can slowly fill it with positivity. With doing things I know he’d be proud of.”

“The last phone call I had with him was him saying, ‘I’m so proud of you, I love you so much.’ I know he wouldn’t want me to be sad.”

(Credit: Instagram)

All three of the Warne kids stepped out for a special occasion in October 2023 as they celebrated the renaming of Duncan St Chisholm Reserve in the Bayside Council area of Melbourne to Shane Warne Oval.

“Such an incredible day with the renaming of the iconic Duncan St-Chisholm reserve after our Dad ❤️‍🩹 An oval Dad grew up playing on and had a very special connection with. We know he would be so wrapt with now it being called The Shane Warne Oval 🏏,” penned Brooke at the time.

WATCH NOW: Brooke Warne marks one year since her father passed away. Article continues after video.

September 4th, 2023 marked 18 months since the cricketing great sadly passed away.

To mark the occasion, Brooke shared a never-before-seen photo of her and her father smiling for the camera whilst Shane was commentating on the cricket.

Only a few months earlier Brooke had shared family footage of her as a toddler having fun with her doting dad to mark a year since his passing.

“I love you, Dad, I will always remember us this way, laughing & happy,” the aspiring influencer wrote at the time.

“1 year today, feels like yesterday you were taken but forever since I’ve seen you. I miss your big hugs so much & you telling me everything is okay, life will never be the same without Dad, I miss you 🤍 💔😞. Forever our shining star🤍⭐️💫.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Only weeks prior, Shane’s ex-wife Simone Callahan reflected upon the “huge void” that had been left by her former husband’s passing.

“Nothing remains the same when we lose a loved one, and so many people would relate. My kids lost their dad and I lost the father of my kids. It’s a hard feeling to put into words, but it’s always there with you,” she told House of Wellness magazine.

“It’s something you never think will happen and it’s something that can’t be fixed. There’s a heaviness, just the whole process of living life without Shane in it. But what the kids and I shared with him; we’ll always have.”

(Credit: Getty)

The 54-year-old went on to add that she believed Shane was “guiding” the kids through their grief.

“I’d never call myself a single mum because every moment Shane had, he’d spend with the kids, having fun with them, teaching them life skills, and being a dad, so it’s an enormous void he’s left.”

“But the kids are so strong and I believe Shane is guiding them through – it’s there in so many little signs and things that happen, we’re seeing a lot of butterflies and dragonflies and rainbows.”

(Credit: Instagram)

To mark his first Father’s Day without his best friend, Jackson shared a very personal photo of one of the last moments he spent with his dad.

“This was the last photo we ever took together. 24.2.2022. Doing something that we both loved. Playing poker. Miss ya mate. Happy Father’s Day,” Jackson penned.

(Credit: Instagram)

Summer shared these beautiful photos to mark what would have been Shane’s 53rd year.

“Happy birthday Dad, 53 today,” she wrote at the time. “Thank you for the 20 years of memories we shared together I will cherish them always, I wish I had more time with you on this earth and I could give you a big hug.

“I would do anything to see your big smile one last time. Forever and always missing you Dad, I love you.”

(Credit: Instagram)

To celebrate what would have been her father’s 53rd birthday in September 2022, Brooke shared these adorable throwback photos with her then 63,000 Instagram followers.

“Happy Birthday Dad 🤍 Today will always be your day. I love you and I miss you. 💔🤍 Cheers to you Dad 🤍🎈🙏 👼

(Credit: Instagram)

To mark six months without him, Brooke penned the following:

“6 Months today since we lost our Dad. Happy Father’s Day to the Best Dad on Earth and in Heaven.

“Today is for you Dad. You are our shining Star and forever will be. All my friends and other people who find Father’s Day just as hard, you are in my thoughts.

“I Miss you every day Dad, I will Love you Forever.”

(Credit: Instagram)

“Memories of dad,” Jackson captioned this throwback photo in the days after Shane passed away.

“Thankyou everyone for the overwhelming amount of support, messages, and love.”

(Credit: Instagram)

“Miss your smiley face every day,” Summer captioned these happy photos a month after farewelling her father.

(Credit: Instagram)

“To my brother, my best friend, to my Dad, I love you so much,” Jackson wrote in tribute to his beloved dad.

“I don’t think anything is ever going to fill the void you have left in my heart. Sitting at the poker table, walking around the golf course, watching the Saints, and eating pizza is never going to be the same but I know all you ever wanted for me is to be happy, no matter what.”

“So, that’s what I’m going to do, try and be happy. Every day you told me how proud you were of me and I promise to try and keep making you proud. I am going to miss you so much Dad, I wish I could look you in the eyes 1 more time and give you one more hug. You were truly the best father and best mate anyone could’ve asked for. I love you so much Dad, see you soon.”

(Credit: Instagram)

“There are no words. It feels like I’m dreaming, waiting for someone to wake me up and tell me that you’re okay,” Summer wrote in an Instagram post as news of her father’s death became public.

“This can’t be real life. There’s no way that life is this cruel to the most beautiful people on this earth. There’s no way that I will never hear your soft voice again telling me that “everything is going to be okay” or how “proud” you are of me, or simply saying “goodnight” or “good morning SJ I’ll see you in the morning, I love you…”.

“Moments before the world took you away from me, we were jamming to “Summer of 69” and “I’ve Had the Time of my Life” Talking about how much you loved that song and seeing your smile light up the whole room while we danced and couldn’t stop laughing at each other. God you made me laugh Dad. Little did I know that was the last time I would ever see you Dad. I’d do anything to hear that laugh again, anything to hear your voice, anything to have one of your cuddles, anything to be with you again just one last time.

“I wish in your final moments before you went off to heaven and before you took your last breathe that I could tell you everything was going to be okay and to hold your hand and tell you how much I love and look up to you.

“I took our time for granted Dad and I would do anything to have more time with you on this earth. Our time was robbed and I wish you would come back to me. You may not be alive Dad, but you will forever live inside my heart, I will cherish the memories till my time is up on this earth and I am reunited with you again. I love you, dad, forever and always will be my Father no matter where you are🕊 Love your little girl SJ and I will continue to make you proud.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Paying tribute to her father days after his tragic death, Brooke wrote…

“Dad my heart is broken, This doesn’t feel real, and doesn’t make sense that you are not here with us anymore, it doesn’t feel right, you were taken away too soon and life is so cruel, I will forever cherish our final memories together laughing and joking around with each other. We were happy. We were so similar in so many ways and I always used to joke that I got your genes and I used to joke about how much that annoyed me!! Well, now I couldn’t be happier and prouder that I have your genes and I was lucky and will forever be, so proud to call you my dad. I love you to infinity and back and I will miss you forever.”