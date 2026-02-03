Married At First Sight’s Gia breaks silence on feud with fellow bride Bec

Married At First Sight might have only just begun, but there is a feud that is already rocking the cast.

New Idea exclusively revealed that Gia Fleur and Bec Zacharia will butt heads during the 2026 series in explosive dinner party scenes.

The fallout is said to completely divide the cast and has beencompared to the infamous row between Domenica Calarco and Olivia Frazer in 2022.

Now, Gia, 35, has broken her silence on the rivalry, revealing she “hates” Bec in a shocking sign that their fallout is far from over.

MAFS bride Gia has broken her silence on her rivalry with Bec. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Appearing on The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Nick, Gia was asked by host Brendan Fevola who she “hated” on the cast, to which she responded, “Bec”.

“Bec and I have a rivalry across the whole season,” she explained. “I would compare it to Cyrell [Paule] and Jess [Power] from a couple of seasons ago.”

Gia also teased that she will be at the centre of many dinner party clashes, as there looks to be much more drama to come.

“I feel like every year they say this is the biggest season ever,” she said.

“I’m a MAFS fan, and I can say, this is the biggest season they’ve ever had. 100%. I am at the centre of every single dinner party.”

The two women have already clashed at the hens party. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Things had already started to heat up between the pair at the hen’s party, as they didn’t appear to get along upon a first meeting.

Speaking to the camera, Bec criticised Gia for her attitude towards the other brides, adding, “She’s hot though, I’ll give her that, too bad about the personality.”

While Gia had equally scathing remarks for Bec, saying, “Weird b***h. She was looking at me in a way like, I hate this b***h, and I was giving it back, so I don’t really care.”

New Idea revealed that viewers will be left divided by the fallout between Gia and Bec this series.

“Gia and Bec’s dynamic becomes the defining feud,” the insider says. “People will be picking sides the way they did with Dom and Olivia.”

It is shaping up to be one of the most explosive series yet, with the friendship fallouts at the centre of the drama.

“There are alliances formed early on,” our source explains. “And when things go wrong, those friendships become weapons.”

“It’s not just about who stays together… It’s about who turns on who,” they add.

