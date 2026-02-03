Married at First Sight groom Scott McCristal’s reality TV history EXPOSED!

Scott McCristal is hoping to find love on Married at First Sight Australia 2026, but this isn’t the first time he’s appeared on reality TV.

While he will be matched with someone on the dating show, it turns out the 33-year-old business owner has featured on three other reality shows.

Find out more below.

Scott appeared on Holey Moley (pictured) in 2021. (Credit: Channel Seven)

What reality shows has Scott from MAFS been on?

In 2018, he was on Channel 10’s former show Blind Date, which was hosted by Julia Morris.

Speaking with Confidential at the time, the former tradie revealed that he was looking for love on the show, but also exposure.

“My dream goal is to do TV and movies,” he told the publication.

“It’s the most fun thing to do. Tradie work, I walk in and think ‘this is not for me’ with people smoking, drinking Red Bull, and swearing and complaining about life.”

In 2021, he featured on Channel Seven’s golf series Holey Moley and appeared to flirt with seasoned host Sonia Kruger during the series’ “sexy singletons” episode.

He appeared to flirt with the crowd after he won the second round.

“It appeared there were women flirting with you in the gallery,” Sonia remarked at the time.

“That’s standard. I get that all the time,” Scott said, then adding, ‘Including yourself, I think.’

Scott also featured on Million Dollar Island, which aired on Channel Seven.

Almost two weeks before his debut on MAFS, an insider told Chattr that he hoped to secure another reality TV show gig in 2027.

Scott McCristal is hoping to meet “the one” on MAFS. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Scott McCristal from Married at First Sight Australia?

Scott hails from the Gold Coast and is the owner of three businesses.

His career began in vehicle sales, and then he established the McCristal Motors dealership, followed by his brokerage firm, A Lend Finance. He also owns a jet ski repair mechanic shop.

While he is looking for love, a source told Chattr that he allegedly strung his match, Gia Fleur, along to remain on the show.

“He only talks to one person from the show now, and at the last Dinner Party, he said he was too good for everyone and that they’re beneath him,” the insider told the publication. “He said to his wife on camera that she wasn’t his calibre.”

The insider also claimed that he went “above and beyond for MAFS‘ production crew.

“He does a lot wrong, but he gets away with everything and gets a great edit,” the source alleged. “He was a production kiss ass, buying them coffee and doing so much.”

On Instagram, he showcases his love for adrenaline-led activities, his love for dressing up for Halloween, and his life as an uncle. You can follow him here.

Will he find love on MAFS? (Credit: Instagram)

What is Scott looking for in a partner?

Scott describes himself as a workaholic with an incredibly structured schedule, and said it makes it difficult for him to commit to a relationship.

“It was never an option for me to live an ordinary life; I just want an exceptional life. And that’s what I’m working towards,” he reveals in a confessional.

“I’m married to my business, I love it. That’s like my wife at the moment,” he continued.

However, he did tell expert Alessandra Rampolla that he’s willing to compromise for the right person, and he is happy with every other part of his life, and is ready to share it.

While he wants to have a relationship like that of his parents’ and wants to provide for his future family, he says he wants a “hot girl”.

Not only that, he says he has a high sex drive, and the lack of sex in his previous relationship led to its end.

During his vows, he said he’s ready to meet someone who would bring calm to the chaos of his life.