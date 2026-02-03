Is MAFS Scripted? Insiders finally reveal what really happens behind the cameras

Married At First Sight is back and as dramatic as ever, with viewers left completely stunned by some of the on-screen antics.

In fact, fans are often so shocked by the contestants‘ behaviour that they are convinced the show is actually staged or scripted.

However, former show boss John Walsh has now shut down these claims, insisting that the cast are not “outliers” but behave as “any of us” might on reality TV.

“The participants in this social experiment aren’t drawn from a pool of outliers,” he told 9Honey ahead of the new season premiere.

“They are your neighbours, they cut your hair, do your tax[es], fix your pipes, teach your kids, tighten your abs and nurse you back to health.”

Former MAFS boss John Walsh has addressed claims the show is scripted. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“They don’t always conduct themselves as we’d like, they don’t deal with things in the way we’d prefer, they behave as any of us might thrust into a situation that is both hugely personal and monumentally public.”

John, who was the executive producer for MAFS for nine years until 2023, described the show as a “reality check” as he insisted the drama is all as it would be in the real world.

“When we hold up a mirror to ourselves, we don’t always like what we see,” he added.

It is not the first time scripting claims have come under the spotlight, as 2023 bride Tahnee Cook has also previously denied the rumours.

I genuinely can’t express enough that nothing is scripted, whatsoever,” she told Elle.

“It might be hard to believe that the drama you’re seeing on TV is actually real, but what you see is, for the most part, exactly how things happen during filming.”

However, she did confirm that producers sometimes “guide” the contestants to “say and do certain things”, adding, “But ultimately you are your own person.”

MAFS got off to an explosive start on Monday, February 2, as a whole new group of brides and grooms were introduced to viewers.

MAFS has finally returned to air, with Alissa being one of the first to say “I do”. (Credit: Channel Nine)

And there has already been much controversy surrounding the show, after groom Chris Nield shocked with a “fatphobic” comment on air.

During the premiere episode, his audition tape was shown, revealing he had said his “turn-offs” were “Fake tan, needy and fat people.”

Chris doubled down on his jaw-dropping remark at the Bucks party, where he said looks were a “massive” factor for him over personality.

When asked what his “dealbreaker” would be, he replied, “Overweight. It can be harsh, but I’m not afraid to say it.”

He added that he was only interested in “fit and healthy” people, sparking outrage from viewers, who accused him of “fat-shaming” and being a “walking red flag”.

Chris Nield has already sparked controversy on the 2026 series. (Credit: Channel Nine)

In fact, 2025 bride Katie Johnston also had some choice words for him after his shocking comments, following her own experience of being judged for her looks on the show.

Fighting back tears, Katie criticised producers for casting Chris, 31, on the series, arguing there was no “duty of care” for the bride he would be matched up with.

Elsewhere in the first episode, Alissa and David’s marriage also got off to a bombshell start after her shocking stunt at the altar, while Rachel and Steven also said “I do”.

