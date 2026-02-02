Meet Married at First Sight Australia’s bisexual bride Julia

Julia Vogl is ready to take a leap of faith on Married at First Sight Australia 2026, and is ready for the unexpected.

This is because she is bisexual, and told the experts she was open to dating men and women.

“I actually date men and women,” she revealed to the other brides during the hen’s night.

Julia Vogl is ready to find a genuine connection on MAFS. (Credit: Instagram)

“For me, it’s not about the gender, like the connection transcends the gender, and that’s been like that for me over the last eight years since I’ve been dating men and women.”

While she is excited, she said it adds another “layer of nerves”.

“It feels really exciting, I literally have no idea if the person at the end of the aisle is gonna be a guy or a girl,” she said during the first episode. “I’m just expecting the unexpected.”

Before coming onto the show, Julia had been in four serious relationships – three with women, and one with a man.

Overall, she is ready to establish an honest connection with someone regardless of their sex.

She is after someone who is emotionally intelligent, witty, secure, and eager to live outside the box.

Before she became a confidence coach, Julia interviewed Hollywood celebrities. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Julia Vogl on Married at First Sight Australia?

Julia is a communications and confidence specialist, where she runs workshops for businesses to help them showcase their voices online.

She helps businesses do this through her Talk is Cheap Academy, where she focuses on helping business founders produce video content, optimise content, and provide one-on-one coaching.

Before that, she interviewed a variety of A-listers as an entertainment journalist in Australia and the UK.

Overseas, she worked as the UK correspondent for The Project, where she spoke with stars including Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Samuel L. Jackson, Cher, Piers Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried, Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Winslet and Idris Elba.

But the pandemic meant she returned home abruptly, and she hasn’t looked back.

“Since my return back to the motherland, a whole new identity, awareness and life trajectory has been created,” she penned on Instagram.

“These were the cards I was dealt, but as always, I made the most out of it. That’s something I love about myself.”

She has also modelled over the years.

According to her StarNow profile, she has walked for Target, modelled for Miss Universe, Miss Tourism Australia, and walked the catwalk at the Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival.

She has also danced in a variety of performances and films.

Meet the other contestants here and follow Julia on Instagram here.