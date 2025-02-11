CEO Katie was optimistic when she entered the experiment and was happy when she met her groom Tim.

Unbeknownst to the Queenslander, Tim expressed his disappointment in not being matched with his type, despite saying in his intro that he did not have one.

As he walked away from the wedding, he said he preferred “petite blondes” and did not want to be there.

Katie knew something was off when he did not want to hug her in the photo shoot, nor kiss her cheek when they cut the cake, and even asked if there was an issue and was told it was fine.

However, things changed when Tim confessed he didn’t feel a spark and asked if he should just leave.

Despite this, the couple went on their honeymoon, where Katie felt like she got nowhere with learning about Tim.

Her sense of self was then questioned at the dinner party when Tim said he felt he put in more effort.

Accused of gaslighting, Tim stormed out of the dinner party and went to Melbourne, while Katie moved into the apartment alone.

Ultimately at the very first Commitment Ceremony of the season, both decided to quit the experiment and formally end their marriage.

