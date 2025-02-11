Australia’s favourite experiment Married at First Sight is in full swing and delivering on the drama and romance.
So far, 10 couples have said I do, but it has not been smooth sailing for everyone.
Scroll to see if this year’s participants are still together.
Which MAFS 2025 couples are still together?
Awhina and Adrian
There was an instant spark between Awhina and Adrian when they first met, but since then, they have been hot and cold.
It all started when Awhina told Adrian at their wedding she had a son, which shocked him, but he initially said he wanted to see where their connection went.
Although they were intimate and enjoying their honeymoon, it became a roadblock with the honesty box when Adrian said he was not sure if he could love Awhina’s son as much as his potential children.
Confessions week also put the couple through their paces when Awhina confessed to cheating on her ex, and Adrian refused to take part in the letter-writing task.
Although they’ve had their ups and downs, only time will tell if they make it work, or call it quits.
Lauren and Eliot
Eliot came into the experiment wanting a traditional, nuclear family set-up, and things seemed promising when he was matched with Lauren, who said she should have been born in the 1920s.
They seemed to get along well and share similar values at their wedding, but it was not meant to be.
Eliot’s list of “non-negotiables” came in the way such as wanting someone under 30 who wants a big family.
He chose to leave two days into their honeymoon and requested a meeting with John Aitken, who delivered some hard truths.
Despite not finding love, Lauren enjoyed her honeymoon solo and went to the dinner party with her head held high.
But this might not be the last we see of this confident groom!
Morena and Tony
Morena and Tony are the oldest couple in the experiment and their wedding was full of joy and laughter.
She is determined to feel loved and find her happy ending. Like Tony, she thinks age is just a number.
Since moving in, they have learned a lot about one another, such as sleeping habits and communication styles.
Although Tony said he zoned out when Morena kept talking and found it hard to open up, they are determined to make it work.
Jacqui and Ryan
Things got off to a rocky start for Jacqui and Ryan, who both expect nothing less than perfection from their partners.
From Ryan not taking the lead, to not offering Jacqui his jacket and even dropping her on the dancefloor, their wedding was certainly eventful for all the wrong reasons.
Tensions continued to rise after Ryan ranked Jacqui third in the photo-ranking challenge, Jacqui talked up her ex-partner and disagreeing often on ground rules in their marriage.
Will these two make it work? Watch this space to find out.
Sierah and Billy
British groom hit it off with his bride Sierah, and even got down on one knee and proposed on their wedding day.
Intimate on their honeymoon, they showed their unity as a couple by both wearing pink at the first dinner party and opening up during confessions week.
Billy spoke about feeling rejected and abandoned by his father and Sierah shared her insecurities and vulnerabilities.
Despite this, she put him first in the photo-ranking challenge and he said he only saw her and did not rank the rest of the brides.
Not liking what Jake said about Sierah when he ranked photos of the brides, Billy was determined to defend his wife.
We hope these two stay throng throughout the experiment!
Jamie and Dave
Wanting someone with a kind heart and tattoos, Jamie was thrilled when she saw her match and gentle giant Dave.
They got along like a house on fire at the wedding, which continued throughout their honeymoon.
Their bond strengthened when Dave backed Jamie at the dinner party when she called out Tim for his treatment of Katie.
This looks like a good sign, we hope it continues for these two!
Carina and Paul
Ready for romance, Carina and Paul were surprised to see one another as their matches, having dated in the past.
Not ending on great terms after Paul ghosted her, Carina was concerned but came around when Paul apologised and came clean to her parents.
Seeing it as a second chance, they got closer during their honeymoon and were a united front at their first dinner party.
Their bond deepened when they moved in together and put each other first in the photo-ranking challenge.
Will Paul and his “Italian princess” Carina make it work? We will have to wait and see!
Rhi and Jeff
Having dated previously, Jeff and Rhi were surprised to see they were matched with one another! But despite the shock, they were happy they knew each other.
Skipping past the awkwardness of meeting a stranger, they have a strong friendship and hope this leads to good things.
Rhi has told Jeff she likes him and wants him to make the first move. Perhaps their relationship will strengthen as the show progresses.
Only time will tell!
Jake and Ashleigh
Both looking for a partner with a kind heart, Ashleigh and Jake were off to a great start.
The quirky couple love to have a joke and banter and things seemed to get better when they moved in.
But their joking style was up for debate during confessions week, when Jake made unsavoury comments about the other brides.
After being called out for his poor form and being unable to leave the experiment at their first Commitment Ceremony when his wife wrote ‘stay’, the unhappy groom dramatically quit the experiment the next morning.
Tim and Katie
CEO Katie was optimistic when she entered the experiment and was happy when she met her groom Tim.
Unbeknownst to the Queenslander, Tim expressed his disappointment in not being matched with his type, despite saying in his intro that he did not have one.
As he walked away from the wedding, he said he preferred “petite blondes” and did not want to be there.
Katie knew something was off when he did not want to hug her in the photo shoot, nor kiss her cheek when they cut the cake, and even asked if there was an issue and was told it was fine.
However, things changed when Tim confessed he didn’t feel a spark and asked if he should just leave.
Despite this, the couple went on their honeymoon, where Katie felt like she got nowhere with learning about Tim.
Her sense of self was then questioned at the dinner party when Tim said he felt he put in more effort.
Accused of gaslighting, Tim stormed out of the dinner party and went to Melbourne, while Katie moved into the apartment alone.
Ultimately at the very first Commitment Ceremony of the season, both decided to quit the experiment and formally end their marriage.
