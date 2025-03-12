Congratulations are in order, because Domenica Calarco has revealed that she is expecting her first baby!

She announced the news with a heartfelt video compilation on 12th March via Instagram.

In the caption, she admitted taking time away from social media for this special reason: “Been a little MIA working on my greatest project yet…..Baby 🐣 due September 2025 🤍”

The behind-the-scenes video starts with the former Married at First Sight bride discovering she is pregnant, and showing her followers the positive pregnancy test.

She also provides a glimpse of her sonogram and sharing the news with her overjoyed family and friends.

In an Instagram story on the same night, she revealed she is 14 weeks into her pregnancy journey.

While it is happy news, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for the MAFS bride, telling followers she has already experienced sickness in her first trimester and thyroid issues.

Domenica announced a new relationship in 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

Is Domenica Calarco in a relationship?

In September 2024, the podcast host revealed she was in a relationship with Jarod Bogunovich, posting a photo on Instagram which hinted at a new romance.

Speaking to 9 Entertainment then, she said she was the “happiest” she’d ever been.

However, the current status of their relationship is unknown.

Domenica has been busy since her stint on MAFS, and even bought a home! (Credit: Channel Nine)

What happened with Domenica from MAFS?

Following her time on the reality show, she hosted the Sit With Us podcast with fellow bride Ella Ding.

Despite its success, the podcast ended in August 2024, following backlash from listeners after inviting on controversial guests. They shared a statement on the podcast’s private Facebook page, explaining ending the podcast was a joint decision.

Domenica then embarked on her first solo podcasting venture with her empowering show Mad Woman, which speaks about “highs, lows, and everything in between.” Away from podcasting, she provides updates about renovations to her barn house through her Instagram account @th3.bluehouse.

In 2023, she also returned to reality TV with a stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

