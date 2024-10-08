Former Married at First Sight bride Ella May Ding has recently celebrated her six-month anniversary with her husband Guy Palermo.



The 30-year-old shared a sweet post to Instagram to mark the special day. “Six months married to my soulmate,” she began.

“Though I spent this milestone beside the toilet, battling food poisoning, it’s a reminder that true love is standing by each other through every moment, even the not so pretty ones.

“Six months of being your wife, seven years of being your friend, and all this time, I never realized that you were my soulmate waiting for me & what a soul mate truly meant.

“I look forward to all the memories we’ll create, the years ahead, and hopefully fewer food poisoning adventures!”

Ella May secretly married her “normi” boyfriend Guy Palermo, less than two months after they became engaged, and a year since they confirmed they were officially dating.

Eloping and getting married in an intimate ceremony on April 5, 2024, Ella broke the news to her nearest and dearest later that same day at her Gatsby-themed 30th birthday party which also doubled as a wedding reception.

In a video of the day shared to her social media, Ella wrote “We said I do & surprised everyone at my 30th birthday party ❤️.”

Congratulations to the newlyweds! (Credit: Instagram)

Who is MAFS Ella Ding dating?

Ella confirmed she was in a relationship with Guy by posting an Instagram story of the two posing together. She wrote over the image: “I guess this is a hard launch” in April 2023.

“Normi and I have known each other for about six years. We have been friends for a really long time and we did actually date… but the timing was never in our favour,” Ding revealed on an Instagram Q&A, proving that love can be right under your nose the whole time.

Ella announced their next big step on Instagram, revealing they were moving in together with an excited post.



“You heard it first, Guy has officially moved in!” she said.

Celebrating their engagement. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

On February 24, 2024, Ella revealed that she had Guy had taken an exciting next step in their relationship and would soon be husband and wife.

“24.02.24. The man of my actual dreams proposed to me with my friends & family. I love you. I love us And thank you for choosing me,” she penned.

“Everything that we have been through led us back to each other, it was all worth it “

Their first Christmas together! (Credit: Instagram)

Only two months earlier, the couple celebrated their first Christmas together. Ella posted on Instagram to mark this milestone occasion in their relationship.

“First Christmas spent with a human I call mine ❤️ I love you 🥰 and Merry Christmas / Happy New Year to everyone!!” she wrote.

“Thank you as always for the love & support throughout this journey you have all joined me on – and can’t wait to see what’s in store for 2024!!”

Taking the next step in their relationship. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

At the start of January 2024, Ella shared on Instagram that she and Guy had bought a dog together, taking their relationship to the next level.

“One week with our Yuki 💘,” she wrote.

Ella Ding and partner Guy Palermo enjoying a holiday in Bali. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

Are MAFS Mitch and Ella still together?

Just when it seemed like Ella Ding and Mitch Eynaud were making it work after leaving Married At First Sight Australia together, the pair revealed their shock split shortly after the reunion aired.

During a chat with Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa, Ella said she hadn’t seen Mitch since the reunion and that he ‘cut her off’ two months prior.

“I haven’t seen Mitchell since the reunion,” she told the radio hosts, adding that it wasn’t “straightaway.”

“He definitely started to drop off though and fizzle out. And it was probably about two months ago,” she said. “Articles hit the media and then he sort of just cut me off.”

It was instant chemistry between Ella and Mitch when they met at the altar. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Appearing on The Handbags podcast, Ella clarified that it was the photos of her hanging out with fellow groom Brent Vitiello at the beach on Valentine’s Day that saw Mitch block her “on every platform.”

“The article came out of Brent and I at the beach. Mitchell was waiting for one little thing for me to do wrong for him to just tap out,” Ella said.

“As soon as they came out, he showed a really ugly side,” she added, claiming that their friend Domenica Calarco was also there with them on the day. “It was all about the way that he looked. He knew I was at the beach.”

While the pair started off strong, they faced some roadblocks in the experiment. (Credit: Channel Nine)

In the same interview, Ella went on to call Mitch an “enigma”, and that he “doesn’t believe in monogamous relationships.”

“I’ve dated a lot of men, and I am good at reading people. I have never met anyone like Mitchell. He is wired so differently,” she said. “His first thing was, ‘I don’t really believe in marriage.’ And I’m like, ‘Don’t I have a ring on and you read vows [to me]?’”

Ella added she was frustrated she was matched with Mitch in the first place, saying: “I went on the show not to meet another f**kboy. They gave me that on a silver platter.”

“If anything, Mitch has been the worst guy I’ve ever dated. The head f**kery … I’ve never experienced it before, and I’m still trying to figure it out,” she explained.

Ella and Mitch showed up together at the reunion, but split shortly after. (Credit: Channel Nine)

At the time of the Reunion, Mitch was adamant he’d been uninterested in Tamara when she made a move. However, things seemed to change.

“I think there was truth behind the intent, the text messages [Tamara sent]… I can’t defend him or her in this situation,” Ella said in an interview with Today Extra.

“To be honest, I actually don’t know what’s going on with Mitch and Tamara, I don’t know if they are together or not,” she continued.

In October 2022, Tamara posted Mitch on her social media with the caption “#grassisgreener.”

Want a fairytale romance without the reality TV drama? Sign up for eHarmony today!