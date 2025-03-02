She may be, for now, all loved-up on screen with her Married At First Sight husband Ryan, but controversial bride Jacqui has already moved on in real life … with Lauren’s MAFS ‘husband’ Clint!

Advertisement

Jacqui and Clint were spotted together at the Launceston Cup last week. The public sighting seemingly confirmed the widespread reports that the pair are now living together in Tasmania, where Clint has a home.

Jacqui, 29, exclusively told New Idea in early December, as filming on MAFS concluded, that she was leaving behind her life in Sydney to move south. That same month, she shared photos on Instagram that appeared to show her inside Clint’s luxury pad, and hanging out with his dogs.

Ex-pro golfer Clint owns this plush pad in Tassie! (Credit: Supplied)

In February, Jacqui then went rogue on social media and confirmed she was no longer with Ryan.

Advertisement

“I’m currently in a relationship with a person who was exactly what I asked for,” she wrote.

“Someone kind, considerate [and] a great man.”

Jacqui added: “Sometimes miracles happen because today I am happy and in a loving and long-term relationship.”

While she didn’t name Clint, 43, specifically, the evidence all points to the fact that he’s The One!

Advertisement

On air, Clint is still ‘married’ to returnee bride Lauren, but she has admitted the spark “isn’t there yet” between them.

Meanwhile, Jacqui and Ryan’s turbulent relationship continues to blow hot and cold. Jacqui tells New Idea she is a “spontaneous romantic with a massive heart” who isn’t afraid to follow her instincts when it comes to love.

Jacqui and Clint were seen at the Launceston Cup on February 26. (Credit: Pulse Tasmania)

“When I fall in love, I’m all in,” she explains.

Advertisement

“I once flew all the way to New York to be with a guy I’d only known for three weeks. That’s just me. I love easily and follow my heart, no matter where it leads.”

This time it seems, rather than the Big Apple, Jacqui followed her heart to the Apple Isle!

“They are actually very well suited,” a source tells New Idea.

“I can see this relationship between them going the distance.”

Advertisement

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.