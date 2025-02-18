After her experience with Eliot, Lauren is ready to put her heart on the line as she returns to Married at First Sight.

Advertisement

Following her disappointment, she is ready to give the experiment a second chance with her new match.

We have wrapped up everything about their relationship below, take a look!

Clint said he has achieved a lot in his professional golfing career. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Clint Rice?

When it comes to matching Lauren a second time, the experts are determined to get it right.

Advertisement

Hopeful about the new pairing, they match her with Clint Rice, who is a business owner and former professional golfer.

At 43, Clint says he did not imagine being single at his age and longs to share his life with someone and get married. The self-claimed romantic says he has achieved a lot in his life and is ready to welcome someone into it.

He hopes to be matched with someone feminine and is ready to take care of someone by being a gentleman.

Lauren was reluctant to return to MAFS, but is ready to dive headfirst to find love. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Advertisement

What happens at Clint and Lauren’s wedding?

Both nervous, it was a bit of a bumpy start for Lauren and Clint. As she walks to her wedding, Lauren says she doesn’t believe in vows.

In her own vows, Lauren admits she has been married on the experiment before, but is ready to connect with someone with similar values. As she listens to him, she says she feels at ease.

When he is asked about why he decided to go on MAFS, Clint said he was unlucky in relationships and wanted to try a new approach. The groom admitted his last relationship lasted for 10 years, and both of them were too career-driven and did not see the same future.

Lauren’s understanding of her groom deepens when he says he went to therapy to learn more about himself afterward.

Advertisement

Speaking on the pier alone, the second-time bride explains to her shocked husband why it did not work out with Eliot, his comments, and his departure after a matter of days.

“I felt awful for her, I was like what sort of guy treats a female like that? That’s just not okay,” Clint says in a confessional.

What happens during Clint and Lauren’s honeymoon?

As they learn more about one another over wine in the Hunter Valley, Clint says he is ready to fulfill his goal of being married and starting a family.

Advertisement

Happy with their chats and both wanting one child, Lauren says the honeymoon is already better than her last.

Let’s hope these two can lean on one another throughout the experiment, especially with Eliot also returning!

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.

Advertisement