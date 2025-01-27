Outspoken bride Lauren and stubborn groom Eliot have all the hallmarks of being a complete car crash on Married At First Sight, but could their shared views on gender roles in marriage see them walk away from the experiment with their relationship intact?

Advertisement

Before her wedding, Lauren tells her fellow soon-to-be brides at their shared Hens party that she believes a woman’s role in a marriage is to serve their husband, tending to them and their needs.

While many of her fellow brides disagreed vehemently with her, she remained steadfast in her desire to be a housewife.

“My role is to serve my husband. I want to serve him in every way possible,” she later shares in an on-camera confessional.

This unlikely duo share very similar views on the role of men and women in a relationship, and in a home. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Advertisement

On the other side of town, Eliot tells his fellow Bucks his long list of non-negotiables when it comes to his future wife, going so far as to say that if he isn’t attracted to his match “at first sight” he would quit the experiment!

“If I feel nothing on my wedding day, I wouldn’t even finish the ceremony.”

While the 35-year-old is one of the most uncompromising grooms in MAFS history, he is instantly attracted to his wife Lauren when she walks down the aisle on their big day.

While her brashness and slightly judgemental nature do irk him, after some colourful conversation, the duo quickly realised they are both seeking the same things in a relationship.

Advertisement

After exchanging nearly identical vows where Eliot tells Lauren that he can be set in his ways “always thinking men should be men, and women should be women,” and Lauren tells her soon-to-be husband that she doesn’t want him cleaning up after dinner or helping with the laundry, it was clear that sparks were flying between the pair.

Could this unlikely duo make their relationship last outside the experiment? (Credit: Channel Nine)

But drama at their reception with Lauren’s sister Tamara made it difficult for the newlyweds to get to know each other.

In fact, after flirting with the best man, yelling at the waiters for bringing out the wrong meal, cat-calling Lauren, and telling her she is “frigid” during her first dance with Eliot, the bride has enough, telling her sister that she is “unhinged.”

Advertisement

This follows a difficult morning for the sisters, with Tamara earlier calling Lauren a “bridezilla” and “psycho”, and telling her that she “hopes she trips over her wedding dress.”

Despite the drama, however, the lovebirds remained united by the end of the reception. We certainly can’t wait to see how their love story unfolds on their honeymoon!