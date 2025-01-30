In a random turn of events, the Married At First Sight experts have paired 34-year-old Rhi Disljenkovic with former flame Jeff Gobbels.

While the match was made without prior awareness of their former relationship, it’s clear when the couple met again at the altar that they were open to rekindling their past relationship.

Speaking with producers, the duo reveals that they dated previously, but parted ways amicably as they were both fresh out of relationships at the time and not ready for something serious.

“It’s just pure shock. Bizarre. The last thing I expected today,” Jeff shares with producers shortly after their ceremony.

Believe it or not, MAFS isn’t the first time Jeff and Rhi have crossed paths. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Despite an initial awkward interaction where Rhi admits she knows her new husband “well” and the bridal parties swap stories about how the pair used to “work out” together, the bride and groom chose to see the funny side of the situation.

“It’s just pure shock,” says Rhi, revealing the pair had connected through mutual friends at the gym and had even previously run a marathon together before breaking up in 2023.

Both are open in their desire to find a long-lasting loving relationship, would love to have a family, and are critical of modern dating, so could this second chance at a relationship be exactly what they are both looking for?

“I’m sick of being single and tired of the modern dating scene,” Rhi says.

“I want to be a mum. I’m just at that point in my life where I see my friends and my family having children and I see that for my future.”

“I’m putting my faith in the experts because clearly I’ve had no luck finding love by myself. I don’t think I’ve ever truly been in love.”

Describing her future husband as someone who is “caring, genuine” and lives a healthy and active lifestyle, the account manager from Victoria is describing Jeff without realising it!

The 39-year-old electrician (also from Victoria) ticks all these boxes, and is also looking for a relationship that “feels natural.”

“I hope she’s caring and has a good personality,” he shares with the experts before re-meeting his wife on their wedding day.

While at the end of their wedding day, the newlyweds feel like their relationship is purely platonic, they are both open to seeing if the experiment will be able to help them form a deeper romantic connection over time.

We can’t wait to see how their relationship unfolds!

