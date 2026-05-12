Who is MAFS’ Bec Zacharia’s rumoured boyfriend? Everything we know about the “luxury” male escort

Bec Zacharia has moved on from her Married at First Sight heartbreak.

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The 35-year-old Adelaide bride, who was famously dumped by Danny Hewitt at Final Vows on the show, has been spotted spending time with a mystery man.

The man in question turns out to be Marcus Rich, a heavily tattooed British reality star who also happens to be Sydney’s most expensive male escort.

It’s been reported that he charges $1,000 an hour and can earn up to $42,000 in a single month.

According to Bec, the pair were first introduced at a MAFS Reunion party in Sydney last month, and have since been seen on a date together in Bondi.

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Bec, has opened up in detail about the whole situation on the MAFS Funny Podcast, calling Marcus “a beautiful human being” and “one of the kindest men I know.”

So who is he, and are they dating? Keep scrolling for everything we know about Bec’s new man.

“It’s nothing, it’s fun, he’s f**king hot! And he’s a beautiful human,” Bec says of Marcus. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is MAFS bride Bec Zacharia dating now?

Marcus Rich, 30, is an escort and social media personality currently starring in a Bondi-based social media reality show called Flex.

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“I help women of Sydney,” he explained on the show. “That’s a good way of describing it. That’s what I do.”

He is also an ex-British army soldier, and while he currently works as an escort, he has spoken publicly about wanting to transition away from sex work, saying in a recent episode of his social media show that he would give up escort work if modelling or TV work took off.

On Instagram, he says he is “partially retired”.

“He’s a beautiful human being,” Bec says of Marcus on the MAFS Funny Podcast. “One of the kindest men I know.” (Credit: Instagram)

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As for what Bec and Marcus are to each other? The MAFS bride is keeping it loose for the moment.

“We met at a Daily Mail party a month ago or so. We talk every day,” she explained. “It would be the first time that we’ve hung out. But I don’t really know if it’s anything anyway. He’s my friend.”

When podcast host Josh raised the possibility that Marcus might be connecting with her for clout or publicity, given her post-MAFS moment in the spotlight, Bec was honest about the complexity.

“It’s food for thought. It’s hard because it’s such a new thing,” she said.

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“I do have to keep my eyes wide open. I think the vibe that I get from Marcus is not that — I think he’s been beautiful, but then again I thought Danny loved me.”

She paused on that thought before adding, “I’m not the best judge of character. But from what I’ve seen so far and the way I’ve been treated in this friendship, he’s giving off kind and genuine. But I could be fooled again.”

Josh also pushed Bec on how she’d feel about dating someone in the escort industry. Her answer was considered.

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“Say for example, Marcus and I were to start dating, him being a sex worker for me doesn’t… it’s not a factor for me because that’s a job and I don’t look at the job, I look at the person,” she said.

“But if I was to get into a relationship with an escort, you would have to have trust and communication in that relationship for me to be okay.”

She linked it directly back to her MAFS experience.

“You saw my insecurities on MAFS… And I think deep down in my heart and soul and gut I knew that what I was being told was not what the reality was,” she explained.

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She then went on to say that viewers would have seen another side to her had she been matched with someone who was “transparent” about their feelings.

Are Bec and Danny still together in real life?

No. Danny ended things at Final Vows, and the pair have not reconciled.

Bec has made it very clear she has no interest in looking back.

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“It’s nothing, it’s fun, he’s f**king hot! And he’s a beautiful human,” she said of Marcus, before adding: “We’re not dating. Who knows what we are to be fair.”

Beyond the romance rumours, life is looking up for Bec in other ways too. She has signed with talent management and has a string of paid appearances and brand deals in the pipeline, with Sydney Fashion Week on her calendar this week.

After the season she had, it sounds like things are finally heading in the right direction.

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