MAFS’ Bec Zacharia desperate to return for 2027 season of show

Bec Zacharia‘s time on Married At First Sight was dramatic, emotional, and at times downright brutal (hello, dinner parties).

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And yet, she says, she’d love to do it again.

Bec has said she’d like to make a return for a future season of MAFS and still believes in the experiment. (Credit: Instagram)

The outspoken bride, whose relationship with Danny Hewitt ended in heartbreak at final vows, has revealed she is open to returning to reality TV, and she’s already got a wish list of shows she’d love to appear on.

Speaking on PEDESTRIAN.TV’s podcast Villain Edit, Bec said she would happily go back on MAFS for a second shot at love — pointing to her close friends Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov as proof the experiment can actually work.

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“Yeah, I would go back and do MAFS for a second chance at love,” she said.

“Stella and Fil are good friends of mine, and I see that connection — that’s what I want. So yeah, I would definitely do it again.”

She’s not rushing back onto our screens just yet, though.

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Bec says she has “a little bit more work to do” first — specifically EMDR therapy to work through some childhood traumas and past relationships — but her mind is firmly open.

And it’s not just MAFS she’s eyeing off.

“I would absolutely do I’m A Celebrity… or Australian Survivor,” she told the podcast.

“I love to do things that challenge me, whether they’re good or bad — I’d love to go into the jungle.”

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For Bec, another TV appearance is also about showing viewers a different side of herself, one that has done the hard work since the experiment ended.

“I actually think it would be beautiful for me to do something else where people can see the growth,” she said.

“I think it would be great for people to see the strides and steps I’ve taken to better myself.”

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Frenemies, Bec and Gia. (Credit: Channel Nine )

The news comes after Bec has now broken her silence on “framing” her arch-rival, Gia, on the show, and it seems she’s anything but sorry.

“Look, when the player gets played, it’s hard; she did that to everyone else the whole season,” she boldly said on Stan’s spin-off show, After The Experiment.

“Your relationship hasn’t been hunky dory the whole time; you’ve just been putting on a front. Come and actually show us a little bit of what you’re actually going through.”

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