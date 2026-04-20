MAFS bride Stella fuels rumours Filip is joining the Today Show

Married At First Sight bride Stella Mickunaite has fuelled speculation that Filip Gregov is joining the Today Show.

Advertisement

We exclusively revealed that the MAFS groom has his sights set on taking over Karl Stefanovic’s seat on the popular breakfast TV show.

And now, Stella has made her feelings clear, proving she will be her fiancé‘s number one supporter if he launches his own TV career.

“He would be amazing. I say yes!!!!!!!” she tellingly commented on our post about Filip’s breakfast TV aspirations.

Stella has supported Filip’s TV aspirations after MAFS. (Credit: Channel Nine )

Advertisement

New Idea exclusively revealed that the carpenter has told Channel Nine producers that he’s keen to break into breakfast TV.

“Filip has made it very clear he wants a future in television,” a source told New Idea.

“He’s been speaking to the right people at Nine and asking for an opportunity in breakfast TV.”

Advertisement

With Karl Stefanovic’s contract nearing its end, insiders told us that it might be the perfect time for Filip to step in.

“Being in the right place at the right time can change everything,” the insider told us.

“Filip knows this could be his moment.”

Insiders say he’s keen to take over from Karl Stefanovic on the Today Show. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Some insiders even hope that bringing in a fresh face like Filip could even help refresh MAFS’ image, which has faced growing scrutiny in recent years.

Though Filip replacing TV veteran Karl on the Today Show could be a “long shot”, there will be a shake-up coming on the breakfast TV show.

There will be another vacancy when Sarah Abo goes on maternity leave in August, with speculation rife about who will take over.

Lisa Wilkinson and Samantha Armytage have both been touted as replacements, as have Sylvia Jeffreys and Alison Piotrowski.

Advertisement

Read all the theories here.