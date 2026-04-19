EXCLUSIVE: MAFS’ Jacqui and Clint’s wedding date revealed as she picks up dress

Married At First Sight‘s 2025 star Jacqui Burfoot is officially in her wife era!

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The jewellery designer had a bridal glow about her as she did some last-minute prep in Sydney ahead of her New Zealand wedding to Clint Rice this week.

While the pair are keeping details of their big day under wraps, Jacqui was spied carrying a dark-green garment bag from bridal designer Moira Hughes, whose custom gowns can retail for up to $13,000!

They previously hinted at a wedding in April or May 2026, and it appears that they have followed through on their promise, as they are preparing to say “I do” in a matter of days.

MAFS star Jacqui Burfoot has picked up her wedding dress just days before saying “I do”. (Credit: Matrix)

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Though the exact date is still a secret, Jacqui’s business, Jacqueline Lee Jewellery, shared an Instagram post confirming that they are closing for a week for the wedding.

“F*** it, we’re getting married,” the post read. “We are taking a break. The whole team is off – we won’t reply to your emails. No DMs. Nothing. Radio silence on our end.”

“See you all soon when I’m a Mrs Jacqueline Lee Rice,” Jacqui signed off the post.

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With business resuming on April 25, it’s clear that Jacqui is set to walk down the aisle in a matter of days, so get your countdowns on!

Though Jacqui has walked down the aisle before in another Moira Hughes dress, on her MAFS wedding day, she insists that this time, it feels very different.

“It feels so different [this time],” she recently told our sister publication Woman’s Day during one of her fittings.

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“First of all, the wedding [on MAFS] wasn’t real. But this time, it’s with a man I truly love and I want to marry.”

They were initially planning to elope, but instead opted to celebrate at a big celebration with all their loved ones, and the guest list might include some of their MAFS cast members.

They have already revealed that their co-star Morena will be DJing at the wedding, describing her as their “biggest supporter since day one”.

It’s been a whirlwind romance for Jacqui and Clint, who got engaged at a MAFS viewing party in April 2025, just months after they fell for each other post-filming.

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They weren’t matched on the Channel Nine experiment, with Jacqui being matched with Ryan Donnelly, while Clint had an ill-fated marriage with Lauren Hall.

Jacqui and Clint then connected after Final Vows, with their platonic friendship quickly turning into something more romantic.

Jacqui and Clint Rice got together after filming MAFS 2025 and got engaged soon after. (Credit: Channel Nine )

“We could tell there was a spark between us,” Clint said on The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Nick.

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They went public with their relationship at the 2025 MAFS Reunion Dinner Party, leaving their co-stars completely shocked.

They quickly moved in together and, after getting engaged, they sold Clint’s home in Tasmania and relocated to Queensland.

Read all about their whirlwind romance here.

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