Inside MAFS’ Jacqui & Clint’s prenup drama

Married At First Sight couple Jacqui and Clint’s surprise engagement has been overshadowed by fans pleading with him to get a prenup!

At a MAFS finale viewing party on April 6, Clint dropped to one knee and asked Jacqui, appropriately dressed in bridal white, to be his wife.

Although they weren’t matched together in the experiment, the couple still formed a connection and started dating last November after filming ended.

Jacqui’s 5.08-carat ring is custom. (Credit: Instagram)

Not long after news of their engagement was shared with the public, many MAFS viewers took to social media to voice their concerns, urging Clint to protect his vast fortune with a prenuptial agreement.

Prenuptial is a must,” one wrote. Another skeptic echoed the sentiment, saying: “I really hope he has a prenup!”

Although Clint’s exact net worth is not known, the former professional golfer is quite well-off. He has a massive mansion in Tasmania – which Jacqui has already moved into – and drives a Porsche.

In an early interview for MAFS, Clint admitted that, in the past, women would gravitate to him when they heard that he’s got money.

“As soon as they know I’ve got a Porsche, I’ve got a house and I’ve sold my company for several million, then I find they want to latch on,” he said, adding “They want to move in, they think they’ve got their ticket and their freedom for the rest of their lives.”

He’s got a flashy life! (Credit: Instagram)

Despite the calls for a prenup, Jacqui and Clint are paying them no mind and focusing on what matters – like planning the wedding!

Meanwhile, one guest at the viewing party says Jacqui, 30, was quite taken aback that Clint proposed in such a public setting. She later admitted it wasn’t quite how she envisioned it playing out.

“I always anticipated a proposal being a quiet one, in private, with all these candles … like a big all-out romantic thing,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle.

Clint, 43, explained he was planning on proposing the night before the viewing party with a “nice little romantic dinner” by Sydney Harbour, but changed his mind so they could share the moment with people who’ve supported them throughout the show.

