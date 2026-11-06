“Hurry up”: MAFS’ Ellie Dix teases wedding to Jono McCullough amid baby news

Ellie Dix and Jono McCullough might have met on Married At First Sight, but they’re still waiting for their wedding day.

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The couple weren’t originally matched on the 2024 series, but found love after filming, and are now expecting their first child.

They might not have met at first sight at the altar, but Ellie tells New Idea that a real-life wedding is very much on the cards!

She jokes that their MAFS co-star, Tim Caldwell, getting engaged to his girlfriend, Barbie, has persuaded them to get a move on.

“When Jono found out [about Tim’s engagement], he was like, ‘Oh my God, I better hurry up’,” Ellie jokes.

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Are Ellie Dix and Jono McCullough about to get married? (Credit: Instagram)

“Eventually, I would definitely like the same last name as my baby.

“But it’ll all happen when it happens, and it’s definitely on the cards.”

However, Ellie insists that she doesn’t want to get married while she’s pregnant (though a proposal wasn’t ruled out!)

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“I wouldn’t walk down the aisle if I was pregnant, I would definitely want it to be after,” she tells us.

Ellie jokes that, given they met on MAFS, their lives aren’t “normal” and they don’t feel any pressure to tick off milestones in a certain order.

But she adds, “It feels like we’re already married, so we just probably need to just steal the deal, you know?”

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The couple met on MAFS on the 2024 series, and are now talking marriage for real. (Credit: Supplied)

For now, Ellie is putting any conversations of a wedding aside and soaking up every moment of her pregnancy.

The nurse is due to welcome her first child with Jono in April 2027, sharing the news publicly with followers in October.

She admits she was reluctant to share her baby news, given the divisive reaction to her and Jono’s romance on MAFS, but gushes that fans couldn’t have been more supportivce.

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Ellie fell pregnant with her rainbow baby after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage earlier this year.

“That’s when we realised, ‘Oh my God, we really do want children’. It was just devastating,” she tells us.

They are expecting their first child together.

Ellie has a low egg count, so she sought help from fertility specialists to conceive, but sadly lost her baby at around eight to 10 weeks.

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After navigating the loss “in silence”, she’s spoken out now to raise awareness about miscarriage in the hopes it will help other women.

Now, Ellie couldn’t be happier to be pregnant again after a difficult few months, and is excited to meet her baby.

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