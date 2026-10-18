MAFS stars Jono McCullough and Ellie Dix share major family news

Jono McCullough and Ellie Dix are expecting their first child together.

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The couple, who met on series 11 of MAFS and found love after the show, shared the exciting news in an Instagram video.

Ellie flashed her growing baby bump and showed off their ultrasound scan, while Jono stood proudly beside her.

“Baby McCullough coming April 2027,” they gushed in a caption.

MAFS stars Jono McCullough and Ellie Dix are expecting their first child together. (Credit: Instagram)

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The couple first met on MAFS in 2024, but their romance caused quite a stir because the experts didn’t match them.

While Ellie Dix had a short-lived romance with Ben Walters, Jono was matched up with Lauren Dunn at the altar.

However, when neither relationship worked out, they found love with one another, dropping the news at the 2024 reunion dinner party.

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It might have sparked backlash from cast members and viewers at the time, but they have no regrets about the end result.

“We’ve had a really positive result from the show,” Ellie previously told New Idea.

“It was hard at times, but it’s all turned out great for Jono and me now.”

After their turbulent MAFS journey, Ellie and Jono put their relationship to the test by travelling the world together for six months.

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Jono and Ellie were matched up with other people on MAFS, but later found love. (Credit: New Idea)

They bought their first home in Palm Beach, QLD, shortly after, starting their life together.

“Nothing says I love you like getting into an eye-watering amount of debt together,” Ellie joked at the time.

Now, they’re stronger than ever and can’t wait to start their family together.

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